See how the redevelopment of this historic Farmington bank turned out — and why it matters

Finishing touches being put on an office. David Lewinski

A conference room at the new HQ. David Lewinski

Looking at the entranceway in August 2022. David Lewinski

The entrance of the Farmington State Savings Bank building in August 2020. (File photo) David Lewinski

What that same room looks like in August 2022. David Lewinski

An interior shot of the main room during the demolition stage. (File photo: 2020) David Lewinski

The Farmington State Savings Bank first opened in 1922. GLP Financial Group redeveloped the century-old building as their headquarters, welcoming employees to their new offices in August 2022. David Lewinski

Nearly 20 full-time employees will work at the new headquarters.

Matt DeSantos, president of GLP Financial Group. (File photo: David Lewinski, 2020)

Alex Kocoves, CEO of GLP Financial Group. (File photo: David Lewinski, 2020)

Outside the new headquarters, construction crews are working on the Farmington Road Streetscape Project

The basement of the new GLP Financial Group headquarters.