GR Children’s Museum exhibit helps children understand grief

Twenty years ago, on Nov. 4, 2003, Ginger Zee, now ABC’s chief meteorologist, walked out of Spectrum Health, now Corewell Health, after surviving a suicide attempt. That same day, at the same hospital, Vonnie Woodrick lost her husband to suicide. It would take 18 years before these two women realized the haunting connection between their stories, sparking a shared mission to bring hope to others facing mental health struggles.
Now, that mission comes to life with the opening of the “Weathering Emotions
” exhibit at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
, an immersive experience that aims to help children and families understand their emotions, particularly grief. The exhibit, unveiled Oct. 4, focuses on mental wellness, teaching young visitors how to "weather life's storms" while learning about weather patterns.
“This exhibit is what we’re doing together,” says Woodrick, founder of the Ada nonprofit i understand.
“We want to bring hope and understanding to a topic that is often avoided.”
Helping others share their stories
Woodrick’s personal journey with loss was the foundation for i understand, an organization she founded to reduce the stigma around mental illness and suicide through open conversation. After her husband’s death, she says she felt isolated because no one wanted to talk about what happened.
“It took me 10 years to start talking about it, but once I did, it was like the floodgates opened.,” Woodrick says. “Others wanted to talk and share, and that’s how i understand started—simply by sharing my own story.”
The exhibit, “Weathering Emotions,” is described as the first in the United States to focus on children and grief. It aims to give kids and their families the tools to talk about difficult emotions, such as losing a loved one, in an accessible, engaging way. Whether the loss is of a parent, grandparent, pet, or even a small creature like a fish, the exhibit teaches that grief comes in many forms and should be discussed openly.
“Grief is one of those emotions we don’t really talk about, especially with children,” Woodrick says. “But learning how to talk about it is healing. I know it will be healing for others too.”
Locally produced
The exhibit was created through a collaboration between the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum and i understand. It features interactive elements designed to engage children while teaching them about both weather and emotions.
A storytelling table invites children to explore scenarios like “someone died” or “I was bullied,” allowing them to assign emotions to each experience. The goal is to help kids learn about and process difficult feelings in an engaging fashion.
Zee, who lends her voice to the exhibit, helped shape several key elements, including the mindful movement activity. Zee connected with Woodrick after reading her book, “I Understand: Pain, Love, and Healing after Suicide.”
“Weathering the storm and weathering emotions come together in a meaningful way,” Woodrick explains. “This project recognizes the importance of providing children with ways to understand their emotions, whether they are feeling sunny or stormy.”
Local partners in the exhibit include the design firm Carnevale
, fabricator Meta4mat, EV Construction
, and Apexx Electric. Woodrick emphasizes the significance of keeping the project local, a sentiment echoed by Carnevale’s design director, Caitlyn Haisel.
“It’s rare that all of our clients and partners are in the same space, and that felt special to Grand Rapids and the purpose of this exhibit,” Haisel says.
Erion Adams, a software developer at Carnevale, noted the goal of his company's work.
“Bringing technology into the physical space, especially for kids, and getting them moving means a lot to us," Adams says. "We hope it sparks creativity, especially in older kids.”
Adults can benefit, too
The exhibit is also intended for adults, with opportunities for parents and caregivers to explore emotions alongside their children.
Maggie Lancaster, CEO of the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, says the exhibit is designed to facilitate meaningful conversations.
“This exhibit stands out because it’s the first one that says you can actually talk about feelings that aren’t always joyful or playful,” Lancaster says. “It gives adults the chance to ask questions like, ‘What are you thinking when you see that?’ Questions that might not come up in other settings.”
The exhibit honors the memory of Kimberly Mutch Bergner, a local woman whose story is at the heart of the installation.
Woodrick says that learning about Bergner’s life added depth to the exhibit, helping shape its message of resilience and hope.
Walking through the exhibit for the first time, Woodrick was overwhelmed by emotions. She reflected on her own loss, the stories of those who would visit, and the long journey that led to this moment.
“I cried and cried because I know what that grief feels like,” she says. “But there was also a sense of pride seeing how everything came together.”