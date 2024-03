How a GR firm played a role in first fully accessible Starbucks store

A custom "order status board" displays where items are in the queue, giving visual cues when orders are ready.

Mobile point-of-sale systems are adjustable for better visibility, offer voice assist and screen magnification, and show images "to support language diversity."

Acoustic features reduce noise that can interfere with assistive devices like hearing aids, while lighting minimizes glare, shadow patterns, and backlighting that can impede visual communication.

Lower counters with overhangs better accommodate wheelchair access as well as people with service dogs or strollers.

Power-operated doors are equipped with vertical push buttons that are easier to activate from various heights and angles.

The manager at the new accessible Starbucks store uses sign language to communicate with a customer.

The nearly 8-foot-tall wrap-around mural was designed by Ryan Seslow, a deaf New York City-based artist.