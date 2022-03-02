How to apply for GRCC Foundation scholarships

Grand Rapids Community College student Perla Mascorro has faced obstacles during her pursuit of a medical career.
Her hard work has helped her overcome some of them, and a scholarship from the GRCC Foundation has given her a big boost.
“I came to the United States six years ago without knowing how to speak a single word in English,” says Mascorro, who is enrolled in GRCC’s Medical Assisting program. “Today, I am about to fulfill my dream!”
The foundation wants to support more dreams. It plans to distribute $1.4 million in more than 300 scholarships to more than 1,000 students this year, and students can apply by filling out just one application. The priority deadline is March 15. The application and additional information can be found at grcc.edu/scholarships
“I’ve witnessed firsthand the transformation in students when they get help overcoming financial challenges,” says Dr. Kathryn Mullins, vice president of College Advancement and the foundation’s executive director. “Scholarships take a burden off our students, allowing them to focus on their academic goals.”
Fulfilling dreams
The GRCC Foundation awarded $1.28 million in scholarships to students last year, including Mascorro.
The foundation’s Spectrum Health Care Professionals Education Scholarship has been vital to her education, especially in paying for the gas she needs for her hour-long commute to classes.
“The scholarship was important for me because it helped me to pay part of my education to achieve my goal and improve my life,” says Mascorro, who is working and raising a son while attending college.
This semester, one in five GRCC students has tuition covered by a scholarship, grant or state program, removing cost as an obstacle to a life-changing education.
Many more students could take advantage of foundation scholarship free-tuition programs if they complete the FAFSA – the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Students can connect with GRCC financial aid specialists by phone at (616) 234-4030; email at [email protected]
; or virtually or in-person by appointment.