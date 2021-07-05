Housing and education equity advocate Salvador Lopez to fill GRCC board vacancy

Grand Rapids Community College trustees selected Salvador Lopez, a GRCC grad who heads a nonprofit aimed at helping children, to fill a board vacancy.Lopez will replace Kathy Crosby, who resigned in May to spend more time with her family as she faces health challenges.Board Chair David Koetje noted Lopez’s extensive involvement in education and community support, and how attending GRCC helped him as a young man.“After interviewing Salvador Lopez, the board did not see him as the only candidate, we saw him as the perfect candidate to join this team of trustees,” Koetje says. “He’s a graduate of Grand Rapids Community College, an impressive story of a young high school kid who was going into a direction no one would want to go into, and found this place as a place to go on a much more attractive journey.”Lopez is the leader of KConnect, a Grand Rapids organization focusing on collaborating and ensuring all children have an equitable path to economic prosperity.He also is serving as the interim president of the Housing Stability Alliance, a local organization working to develop an equitable housing system.Lopez previously served as associate director for diversity recruitment and inclusion at Grand Valley State University’s Admissions Office and was assistant director of GVSU’s Office of Multicultural Affairs.Lopez will be invited to attend the board’s August work session and will be formally sworn in at the September meeting.His current term runs through the next board election in 2022.Related: