GRCC plans open houses at main, Lakeshore campuses

Students at a recent GRCC Lakeshore Campus event. (GRCC/Andrew Schmidt) GRCC/Andrew Schmid
Those who are interested in learning about how Grand Rapids Community College can help change their lives can get more information during open houses at the main and Lakeshore campuses.
The main campus event is planned for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, in the Gerald R. Ford Fieldhouse, 111 Lyon St. NE in Grand Rapids. The Lakeshore event is planned for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at the GRCC Lakeshore Campus, 12335 James St. in Holland.
GRCC specialists and faculty can help open house participants navigate through admissions and financial aid processes and discuss eligibility for cost-saving programs such as Michigan Reconnect and the Grand Rapids Promise Zone. Campus tours also will be available.
Those attending the event and enrolling at GRCC will be eligible to win one $500 scholarship.
Major topics covered
“Open houses are great opportunities to learn more about GRCC, get all your questions answered, and meet the people who will be here to help you,” says Kristi Welling, GRCC’s associate director of Enrollment Center services.
“There are local, state and federal programs that can remove cost as an obstacle, and GRCC offers classes in a variety of formats and schedules so students can plan around home and work responsibilities. Come visit to find out what might work best for you.”
Open house topics include:
- How to explore GRCC’s 12 Academic Pathways and more than 150 degrees.
- Options to pay for college.
- How to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as FAFSA.
- The steps to apply to GRCC.
- The benefits of earning an associate degree at GRCC and seamlessly transferring to a four-year college or university.
- Academic programs and student services offered in Holland at the GRCC Lakeshore Campus.
- Determining eligibility for the Grand Rapids Promise Zone Scholarship and Michigan Reconnect.
- Connecting with campus resources – and finding lots of fun swag!
Students can reserve a spot by registering at grcc.edu/openhouse
.