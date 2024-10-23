GVSU earns gold status as a top veteran-friendly university for 10th year

Courtesy Kendra Stanley-Mills For the 10th consecutive year, Grand Valley was recognized as one of the top veteran-friendly schools in Michigan by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.

For the 10th consecutive year, Grand Valley State University has been recognized as one of Michigan’s top veteran-friendly schools by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA).A year ago, Shane Scherer stepped into the role of director at Grand Valley State University’s Peter Secchia Military and Veteran Resource Center with a mission close to his heart.As a veteran who faced life-changing injuries during his deployment in Afghanistan, Scherer knows firsthand the importance of a supportive community for those transitioning from military service to civilian life.The efforts to build such a community at GVSU have again been acknowledged. For the 10th consecutive year, GVSU has been recognized as one of the state’s top veteran-friendly schools by the MVAA.Among 62 schools that received a gold, silver, or bronze designation, GVSU earned the prestigious gold status, affirming the university’s commitment to excellence in serving the veteran community. Other West Michigan educational institutions with that designation include Davenport University, Ferris State University and Grand Rapids Community College.“When I came to Grand Valley for grad school, it was a turning point,” Scherer says. “This work, serving veterans at my alma mater, is close to my heart.”In his first year, Scherer focused on revitalizing critical support initiatives for veteran students, including the peer mentoring program.“The students really wanted the peer mentoring program back, so that was one of the first things I focused on when I joined,” he says.This year, the program launched with nine mentors supporting 73 new and transfer student veterans, providing a critical bridge for students adjusting to university life.In addition, Scherer helped reinstate the Student Veteran Graduation Celebration last spring, adding a unique activity known as “Chunk-a-Duck.” The celebration features the release of rubber ducks into a campus pond, which Scherer says was inspired by a military-themed rubber duck he found online.GVSU President Philomena V. Mantella says the school was honored to have its efforts recognized by the MVAA.“Grand Valley is committed to helping service members and their families successfully transition from serving in the military to earning a degree and beyond,” she says.Programs such as Veterans Advance, the GVSU Veteran Promise, the Michigan Veteran Entrepreneurship Lab, and the LEADS for Vets accelerated bachelor’s program are among the many resources GVSU offers its veteran students. Scherer emphasizes the importance of fostering community through these programs and the university’s two veterans lounges.“We have 362 active duty, Guard, reservists, and veterans on campus, and academically they’re excelling,” Scherer says. “It’s crucial to provide them with a community and resources so they can focus on their studies and future goals.”He said the veterans lounges play a crucial role in building a sense of community.“A lot of our student veterans are older adult learners who might feel out of place,” Scherer explains. “When they find out about the lounges and meet others with shared experiences, it transforms their educational journey."Scherer sees GVSU’s gold status as a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the entire veteran community.“I believe being recognized by the MVAA reinforces that Grand Valley is creating a welcoming environment where veterans can thrive academically, professionally, and personally,” he says.