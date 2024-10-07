Gentex partners with Davenport University to offer scholarships for employees

Courtesy Davenport University The goal of Davenport’s Corporate Education Scholarship Program is to allow organizations to invest in their employees’ growth and retain talent.

Gentex Corporation is partnering with Davenport University to provide corporate education scholarships to its employees and their families.The scholarships, which are renewable for up to four years, aim to reduce financial barriers to higher education.The new opportunity builds on Gentex’s previously implemented employee support initiatives, including Spanish-speaking assembly lines and an on-site daycare center. This new phase of its workforce development strategy focuses on expanding access to higher education.“This program with Davenport University helps break down the financial barrier to continuing education,” says Steve Downing, Gentex president and CEO. “Employees can use the upfront scholarship money along with our tuition reimbursement program to reduce the cost of earning a degree and increase their upward mobility within the company. It’s also a wonderful employee benefit to reduce the financial cost of higher education for their family members as well.”Unlike traditional tuition reimbursement programs, Gentex’s initiative offers scholarships upfront, covering about 22 credit hours.Davenport University offers flexible programs for adult learners to earn degrees or certificates in over 80 areas, with classes available online or in the evening. Gentex's Spanish-speaking workers will have access to a new degree program offering classes in both Spanish and English.Gentex employees and family members can visit the university’s website to learn more about the program.Davenport University and Gentex leaders formalized their commitment to workforce development at a Sept. 30 ceremony at Gentex’s Zeeland headquarters. The agreement provides scholarships to Gentex employees and their family members as part of Davenport’s Corporate Education Scholarship Program, which allows organizations to invest in their employees’ growth and retain talent.“For companies that care about their employees, like Gentex, this partnership is a perfect fit,” says Davenport University President Richard J. Pappas. “We’ve been working with large companies across Michigan, and Gentex’s commitment to education aligns with our mission.”Pappas notes that Gentex employees will have access to support through town hall meetings, which will include financial aid information and professional development resources.“This partnership helps a lot, especially with a large discount,” Pappas says. “It’s really about increasing opportunities for employees to grow, and Gentex is very committed to developing their own team.”The program will also benefit Gentex's Spanish-speaking workers, who will have access to Davenport's newly created Casa Latina, a degree program offering classes in both Spanish and English.“For Gentex’s bilingual manufacturing line, this is a great opportunity,” says Carlos Sanchez, executive director of Casa Latina. “We hope their bilingual employees will take advantage of this partnership to enroll in programs at Casa Latina. This collaboration also opens doors for all Gentex employees to benefit from the scholarship and further their education at Davenport University.”The scholarships are renewable for up to four years, and the university will bring admissions functions directly to Gentex employees to help in applying and enrolling. Gentex employees and family members will also receive a 20% discount on professional development programs through Davenport’s Institute for Professional Excellence.“This is pretty exciting news for us,” says Craig Piersma, Gentex vice president of marketing and corporate communications. “Gentex has always aimed to raise the bar, and this is part of our initiative to break down barriers to employment.”“What’s even better,” Piersma adds, “is that the program extends to employees’ children and family members, creating a legacy of increased access to education.”Gentex also is working with Grand Rapids Community College on a certificate program in which employees can take five classes that will fast-track them into maintenance tech roles, putting them 25% of the way toward an associate degree.