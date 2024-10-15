Grand Raggidy Roller Derby bringing 11th Annual Mitten Kitten Mash-Up to GR

If you haven’t watched roller derby in a while, you might be surprised by the fast-paced hits and agile maneuvers in what is one of the most inclusive sports around.
This weekend, Oct. 18-20, the city will host the 11th annual Mitten Kitten Mash-Up
, a roller derby tournament that draws teams from across Michigan to compete in three days of thrilling action.
But this isn’t just any tournament. It's a celebration of roller derby’s growing inclusivity, community spirit, and Grand Rapids’ first time hosting the event. With over 300 skaters, officials, and production staff from Michigan and neighboring states, the Mitten Kitten Mash-Up is ramping up to be one of the year's most dynamic roller derby events.
Photo by Tommy AllenMentoring is a huge reason why our local Grand Raggidy Roller Derby has grown almost 20 years since our league debuted in 2005.
“We’re so excited to be hosting this event,” says Tanelle McFadyen, an organizer with Grand Raggidy Roller Derby and a longtime skater. “The Mitten Kitten Mash-Up has always been special, but bringing it to Grand Rapids for the first time makes it even more meaningful. We’ve been part of the tournament for years, but now it’s our turn to showcase what we have here in our city.”
16 teams compete
The Mitten Kitten Mash-Up has become a key event in Michigan’s roller derby scene, bringing 16 teams from across the state to compete at DeVos Place. Sixteen teams will battle it out in two divisions over the course of the weekend. The tournament also includes junior and open-gender games, showcasing the diversity of athletes drawn to the sport.
One of the highlights of the weekend will be Saturday night’s mixed-gender Pub BRAWL, sponsored by Garage Bar & Grill and City Built Brewing. In this game, skaters from all over Michigan will come together, much like Major League Baseball's All-Star Game, for a lighthearted but hard-hitting match, proving that roller derby is a sport for everyone.
Photo by Tommy AllenPractice makes winning at the Mitten Kitten Mash-Up possible for our Grand Raggidy Roller Derby members.
Roller derby has come a long way since its early days on banked tracks. The introduction of flat-track roller derby made the sport more accessible, allowing leagues to form in communities across the country, including Grand Rapids.
The Grand Raggidy Roller Derby league, which formed in 2005 as the Grand Raggidy Roller Girls, was one of the original 40 international leagues that helped relaunch the sport with the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA).
Grand Raggidy Roller Derby rebranded in 2015 to be more inclusive, and the league has since grown into one of the region’s top roller derby organizations. Hosting the Mitten Kitten Mash-Up in Grand Rapids is not just an opportunity to showcase the sport, but also to bring attention to the city itself.
Photo by Tommy AllenThe team takes time between running drills to talk strategy for the upcoming Mitten Kitten Mash-Up.
Creating a community
For skaters like Natalie Delph, who goes by the derby name Rosie the Ruiner, the inclusivity of roller derby is one of its biggest draws. Delph, who plays a blocker position on the attack team, says roller derby is more than just a sport: it’s a progressive, welcoming community.
“Roller derby has always been about breaking norms, especially when it comes to gender,” says Delph. “It’s not just for women anymore. Anybody can play, and that’s what makes it so special.”
Photo by Tommy AllenNatalie Delph recently moved here from Ann Arbor and found an outlet for socializing while staying fit playing for the Grand Raggidy Roller Derby.
Delph, who moved to Grand Rapids from Ann Arbor a little over a year ago, says joining the team gave her a sense of belonging and connection in a new city. Her day job has her sitting in a cubicle planning other people’s vacations. Being on the team gives her the adrenaline fix she needs.
"I love Grand Rapids, but I had always wanted to do roller derby. I saw the movie ‘Whip It’ at a formative age,” Delph says, whose inspiration story matches that of other athletes who continue to sign up to be trained to compete in the sport.
She adds that she's excited as this is her first time competing in a weekend-long tournament. “There are a lot of teams I haven’t played against yet, and I can’t wait to see how we stack up.”
Helping a good cause
The sense of community and inclusivity also extends to the event’s charitable efforts. The Mitten Kitten Mash-Up will raise funds for Sacred Beginnings
, a Michigan-based nonprofit that helps survivors of sexual exploitation and trafficking. Raffle drawings will take place throughout the weekend, and vendor stalls will feature local businesses and derby gear, with proceeds going to the charity.
Pulling off a multi-day tournament like the Mitten Kitten Mash-Up comes with its challenges. Still, McFadyen says the support of the roller derby community has made the process easier.
Photo by Tommy AllenGrand Raggidy Roller Derby's Tanelle McFadyen and Amy LeClaire bring big organizational energy to our local, internationally ranked team.
Amy LeClaire, who uses the skate name Mangler, has been with Grand Raggidy Roller Derby since its early days. For her, the Mitten Kitten Mash-Up is a chance to celebrate how far the sport – and her team – have come.
“This is the first time we’re hosting the tournament, and it’s a big deal for us,” LeClaire says. “We’ve been part of this for so long, and now we get to show off what Grand Raggidy and Grand Rapids have to offer.”
Fans interested in attending the Mitten Kitten Mash-Up can purchase day passes for $25 to $40, or a three-day pass for $80. A separate $15 ticket is available for Saturday night’s Pub BRAWL.
“Roller derby is for everyone, and this tournament really showcases that,” McFadyen says. “Whether you’re a seasoned fan or someone who’s never seen a game before, we’ve got something for you. It’s going to be an amazing weekend.”
For more information about the Mitten Kitten Mash-Up, including ticket sales and event details, visit the Grand Raggidy Roller Derby website
or contact Tanelle McFadyen at 616-916-0425 or via email at [email protected]
.