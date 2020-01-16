Holland success story shows training and coaching key to better-paying jobs

Karuna Khadka talks with Medilodge of Holland Director of Nursing Andrew Portko, and Ryan Vanderstelt, Nursing Home Administrator.

After completing her CNA training in a few months, Karuna Khadka was quickly hired as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Medilodge of Holland that came with a nearly 50% hourly wage hike from her previous job. (Photo by Shandra Martinez)

Karuna Khadka worked with West Michigan Works! to expand her skillset with certified nursing assistant (CNA) training. (Photo by Shandra Martinez)

After earning her CNA license, Karuna Khadka is continuing her education. She is taking classes at GRCC and plans to transfer to Grand Valley State University to study social work. (Photo by Shandra Martinez)

Karuna Khadka talks with Ryan Nykamp, a West Michigan Works! career coach who guided her through her job skills training and job search. (Photo by Shandra Martinez)