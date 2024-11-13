Meet Hope Network’s first chief advancement officer

Jaime Counterman is Hope Network’s first chief advancement officer. Courtesy Hope Network

Jaime Counterman has spent her career turning compassion into action, guiding nonprofit organizations toward stronger futures.



Now, as she settles into her role as Hope Network’s first chief advancement officer, Counterman says she’s ready to build a philanthropic strategy that strengthens one of Michigan’s largest nonprofits and expands its impact across the state.



Counterman, who has 15 years of nonprofit executive experience, most recently served as foundation director at University of Michigan Health-West. There, she successfully guided the board in the stewardship of a $25 million foundation investment fund and doubled the organization’s annual event revenue over six years.



“Jaime offers natural leadership skills, a deep-rooted passion for community, and a shared commitment to fostering a world where everyone can thrive – making her an excellent fit for Hope Network,” says Bob Von Kaenel, Hope Network’s president and CEO.



In her new position, Counterman will lead the creation of an advocacy and philanthropy strategy for Hope Network, helping to instill a culture of sustainable fundraising across the organization. It’s a role she embraces with a vision for long-term growth, she says, “channeling my passion for social-service philanthropy and leveraging my influence to advocate for equity for some of Michigan’s most vulnerable citizens.”



A recognized leader



Counterman’s accolades reflect her community impact: she was named among Crain’s “Grand Rapids Notable Leaders in Healthcare" in 2023 and Grand Rapids Business Journal’s “50 Most Influential Women in West Michigan” in 2022. This year, she was a finalist for the Athena Awards, which honor advocates who empower women.



Counterman, who lives in Rockford with her husband and daughter, has shown that her commitment to community extends beyond her career. She serves on the West Michigan Advisory Council of Michigan Women Forward, advocating for women-owned businesses, and has long-standing roles with Athena Grand Rapids Leadership Council and Grand Valley State University Women’s Center Advisory Council.



Rapid Growth caught up with Counterman to talk to her about her vision for Hope Network and the experience that she is bringing to her position as its first chief advancement officer.



Rapid Growth: What are some of your top priorities for this first year as chief advancement officer, especially when it comes to supporting Michigan’s most vulnerable communities?



Jaime Counterman: As a newly created role that integrates fundraising, government affairs, and community engagement, my priority as CAO is to assess for goal alignment with Hope Network’s statewide strategic plan. And because money moves the mission, our most critical goal is to increase philanthropic support for the life-changing programs and the infrastructure needed to support those programs.



We have an incredible opportunity to share the stories of lives changed, and doing that from a place of celebration, dignity, and respect matters. Sharing those stories also normalizes the lived experiences of our vulnerable communities – people who are doing their best to overcome significant barriers and participate as productive members of society, same as everyone else. What often goes unrealized is that this perseverance is the work of superheroes. It’s a brave thing when a person pushes through sometimes significant personal challenges in hopes of living a life of autonomy and pride, and our clients deserve to have champions in those efforts.



RG: You’ve had significant experience in fundraising and philanthropy. How has your background prepared you to take on this new role with Hope Network?



JC: As much as my technical professional reputation precedes me, so does my personal reputation. By that I mean that I am unapologetically passionate about the missions I choose to serve. As someone who shares publicly about my neurospicy, ADHD, and anxiety brain and the impact of my adverse childhood experiences, I choose to serve at Hope because I have many deeply meaningful connections to the mission. This desire to inspire activation in others, coupled with the depth and breadth of my experience in health/social-services related philanthropy, makes me feel uniquely positioned to drive this organization forward alongside my fellow leaders, committed team members and passionate volunteers and donors.



RG: With your track record of boosting event revenue and guiding major foundation investments, how do you plan to apply those experiences to build Hope Network’s philanthropy strategy?



JC: While no two organizations are the same, a tried-and-true philanthropy approach, sprinkled with intentional innovation and based in human-centered design, will be foundational to our success. Events are conceptualized to give our guests the experience they desire, anchored in a clear opportunity for mission support. The same is true for the approach to raising and distributing major gift funds to best activate critical programmatic needs. Underlying all efforts is the joy of service, both to the mission and with one another. People are looking for a chance to be a part of something bigger than themselves. I intend for our team to make it easy to choose Hope.



RG: Your priority is on creating a culture of sustainable fundraising. What does that look like for Hope Network, and how do you see it impacting the people the organization serves?



JC: Hope Network is at a point of powerful transformation, which means my team is as well. And while transformation is exciting, designing a solid infrastructure where we operate in fiscal transparency, raising and directing funds to amplify our strategic priorities, giving voice to the incredible stories of our clients and activating every person possible to change lives with us … that’s legacy-building work that will serve all who seek Hope Network services far into the future.



As a new leader to the organization, this looks like listening and learning what’s needed to define the right roles and find the passionate, talented people best suited to accomplish that work. It’s designing a clear, mission-aligned philanthropic strategy alongside a community engagement plan centered in presence. We want everyone in Michigan to know Hope Network is here, to understand how we serve, and that its support can be hyper-localized and/or far reaching.



RG: In the bigger picture of nonprofit advocacy, how do you see Hope Network’s role, particularly in ensuring equity and support for Michigan’s most at-risk populations?



JC: It’s inspiring to learn that Hope Network is among the top three largest nonprofits in Michigan. The impact of our work over the last 60-plus years is evident, both in scale and scope, and the support we receive from our legislators indicates they recognize that as well. Our expansiveness affords us an opportunity to sit at tables where impactful conversations are had and systems-level decisions are made, and we participate mindfully from the positions of our vulnerable populations.



We strategically identify how we can best show up for struggling early-education students, for children navigating an autism spectrum diagnosis, for those who are under- or unemployed, those returning from jail or prison, for veterans, for refugees, those recovering from neuro injuries, and those who have a disability. It’s a huge responsibility that we take very seriously so we can serve as many people as possible.