On the Same Page: Sold-out conversation between authors shows passion for reading

As a community-wide program, the goal of On the Same Page was to present many different ways for people to be included beyond the 1,100 people who attended the main event, explains Randy Goble, KDL's director of engagement.



There were more than 40 in-person programs at KDL branches across Kent county, attracting more than 800 attendees and more than 9,000 checkouts of the authors' books.



"On the Same Page reaches far and wide, and there's never a cost of admission or for participation because the purpose of the library is to further all people," says Goble.

Authors Ann Patchett and Kevin Wilson talk about their writing process.

