Legendary Readers Program helps elementary students fall in love with reading

For 10-year-old Connor Trelfa, the Spencer Township branch of the Kent District Library isn’t just a place to borrow books, it’s a second home. A familiar face to librarians and patrons alike, Connor has been visiting the library since he was just 3 months old.
“We always did the story programs,” says his mother, Amanda Trelfa, adding that everyone at the library knows her son’s name.
That early connection to the library has blossomed into a lifelong love of reading. As a participant in KDL’s Legendary Readers program, Connor has read 50 books so far this year, including an 800-page book about mammoths.
“It’s fun. I get to read a lot of books,” says Connor, whose passion for reading started even earlier, when he completed the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program by age 5.
The KDL’s Legendary Readers program aims to help young children discover the joy of reading by inspiring them to explore new worlds, find books they are passionate about, and build powerful habits that will benefit them throughout their lives.
“This program is designed to be easy and accessible for everyone,” says Heidi Fifield, a librarian at KDL’s Spencer Township Branch. “You can visit a library branch to pick up a paper log, print one from our website, or use the Beanstack app to track your days. It’s as simple as marking off one day at a time.”
The program encourages students in grades K-5 to read, write, or visit the library for 100 days during the school year. This year’s Legendary Readers program began in the fall, but registration remains open through Jan. 31 and participants have until June 13 to reach their goal.
Kids who complete their 100 days will earn a custom-designed 3D bookmark, a water bottle sticker, and an entry into a grand prize drawing for a $100 gift card to Schuler Books.
Geared for success
The program focuses on participation rather than perfection.
Each day that a child reads, writes, or visits the library counts toward their goal, removing the pressure of completing large tasks. This approach ensures that even reluctant readers can feel successful.
By encouraging young readers to log their daily reading time, Amanda Trelfa says, the system helps kids stay motivated.
“When you make a commitment like this, it helps keep kids on track,” she says. The Trelfa family tracks Connor’s reading progress online, noting every day he spends at least 20 minutes reading or visiting the library.
Amanda encourages other parents to explore programs like “Legendary Readers” to foster a love of books in their own children. “Anything that motivates kids to read is hugely important,” she says.
Legendary Readers replaces a previous 1,000-day reading challenge with the more approachable 100-day format. Librarians recognized that younger readers often find long-term goals daunting, so they tailored the program to suit their needs.
“We wanted this program to be simple and accessible for everyone, regardless of their Wi-Fi or transportation access,” Fifield says. “This way, families can join in no matter their circumstances.”
What sets Legendary Readers apart is its playful theme.
Each year, the program features a new “legendary” creature to capture children’s imaginations. This year’s theme is centered around Nessie, the Loch Ness Monster, adding a touch of mystery and adventure.
“The Nessie theme is fun and sparks curiosity,” says Fifield.
The focus is on enjoying reading by making it a magical adventure. Rather than completing an assignment, they are embarking on a journey when they open a book.
Long-term benefits
Research shows that reading for pleasure has many benefits.
Courtesy Kent Intermediate School District Bridget Rieth, a literacy coach with Kent Intermediate School District
Bridget Rieth, a literacy coach with Kent Intermediate School District (KISD), says choice-driven reading benefits both academic performance and personal development.
“Decades of research show that outside, independent choice reading supports not only reading comprehension and vocabulary but also general knowledge, grammar, cultural awareness, and even empathy,” Rieth says. “This program helps kids develop the habit of reading for enjoyment, which is critical for long-term success.”
Legendary Readers is designed to empower students by giving them the freedom to choose what they read. Whether it’s a graphic novel, a picture book, or a chapter book about mythical creatures, the program meets children where they are.
“This program is all about making reading enjoyable and accessible for every child,” Rieth says. “It’s not about homework or required reading, it’s about helping kids discover books they love and building lifelong habits.”
To spread the word about Legendary Readers, KDL librarians have visited local schools to introduce the program and engage with students directly.
“We’re off to a great start,” Fifield says.
Courtesy KDLKent District Library's Legendary Readers Program rewards kids for reading every day for 100 days.
‘All about access’
The program encourages literacy while accommodating busy family schedules. Because Legendary Readers allows children to mark off a day by reading, writing, or visiting the library, families can choose the activities that best fit their routines.
Programs like Legendary Readers highlight libraries’ crucial role in promoting literacy and equity by offering free access to books and resources that might otherwise be out of reach for many families. By making reading materials accessible and encouraging participation, KDL is helping to bridge the literacy gap.
“Libraries are all about access,” Rieth says. “This program ensures that every child, regardless of their background or circumstances, has the opportunity to explore the joy of reading.”
Rieth adds that the benefits of reading extend beyond academics.
“When kids read widely and for pleasure, they’re not just improving their skills, they’re also building empathy and cultural awareness,” says Rieth. “It’s about creating well-rounded individuals who are curious about the world around them.”
Courtesy KDLKids can sign up through Jan. 31 for Kent District Library's Legendary Readers Program.
Prizes, including the Nessie bookmark and water bottle sticker, can be picked up starting Jan. 2. KDL will announce the grand prize winners by the end of June.
The program’s flexibility is one of its key strengths.
“If a child starts in January, they can still complete the program as long as there are 100 days left in the school year,” Fifield says. “It’s never too late to join.”
For more information about Legendary Readers or to download a tracking log, visit kdl.org/legendaryreaders
Literacy Matters is a series focused on the importance of knowledge, community resources seeking to remove barriers to access, and the value of our library systems to society. Literacy Matters is supported by Kent District Library.