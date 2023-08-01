Meetups and networking initiatives bringing tech professionals together in Grand Rapids

With a collaborative, thriving, tech community developing in Grand Rapids, this supportive environment represents a place in West Michigan that is bringing tech organizations and professionals together in enjoyable spaces that appear to be working for many.
West Michigan Tech Talent (WMTT) is a local organization that exists to collaborate and assist other local organizations in their growth. John Rumery serves as the industry council lead at WMTT, which not only connects with local employers, but also educators, community organizations and workforce experts to help in their development and recruitment in the tech community.
Rumery points out three areas of focus in their collaborative initiatives including grow, develop, and recruit/retain, which all entail program coordination and sponsorship initiatives for various types of events, conferences, and meetups that WMTT partners have access to, which he describes as “sending a strong message to the country that WM has a strong, inclusive and vibrant tech community.”
Proud of the most recent networking event meetup, part of a meetup series that began in 2022, Rumery shares that over 100 attendees were present at the event hosted earlier this month in downtown GR. The series of meetups take place during happy hour with a focus on bringing together remote workers in the tech industry – from new to mid-industry.
The goal, says Rumery, is to hold three meetups annually, which includes guest speakers from organizations in the tech industry providing a platform to speak to a greater audience. He adds there are many terrific programs in place as they continue expanding the city’s tech hub presence, naming STEM Greenhouse continued growth and expansion, MCWT’s (Michigan Council of Women in Technology) summer camps popularity, the BizStream Academy’s expansion in Ottawa County, and WMCAT’s (West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology) developing cybersecurity training as evidence of the growth and success to come in the area.
Students, particularly recent graduates, come out to learn about the interesting things going on in the industry, says Rumery, who adds that, “The expectation is for them to meet new people and build their network worth.”
One employer that WMTT has worked with in hosting networking events is Open Systems Technologies (OST). Kim Peters, senior technical recruiter, who also looks at student engagement as key to the comradery and connection that is contributing to the growth of GR as a tech hub, foresees the momentum continuing.
“With The Right Place leading the way with Tech Week in September and their many initiatives, as well as many local businesses growing to not just local, but regional and national leaders, I think more and more people will come to call Grands Rapids home for our impact on technology and great quality of life,” she says.
Peters, who also serves as a co-lead for community outreach and a liaison for contract partnerships, also emphasizes the importance of the right focus staying on people. She describes Weekend for Good, a November event, as one where people come together lending their time, energy, and creativity.
“To me, I can’t think of anything better than to support those who are passionate about being good stewards of our communities,” says Peters.
Upcoming event to check out:
On Friday, August 4 from 6-9pm, LaFleur Marketing in downtown GR will host the Beer City Code DEI Mixer
showing continued growth in in tech Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives.
