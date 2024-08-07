Published Together: The tapestry of success

From my corner of the world, there's something that's always been more vivid to me than the bottom line: the rich, messy, and beautiful tapestry of people. It's about the real connections, the kind you can't quantify on a spreadsheet or capture in a quarterly report.
As a consultant, I spend my days (and let's be honest, some late nights) nestled in the heart of Batts & Associates
, where connections and collaboration are key components of the work I do.
I think anything built on trust, authenticity, and vulnerability is the real deal. It is something relatable and sustainable because it is built on these pillars and principles. It is especially important in businesses and partnerships. There’s nothing quite like the moment when someone lets their guard down and says, “Hey, I need help with this,” or “I've got this crazy idea.” That’s where the magic starts.
We're all a little quirky, a little offbeat, and embracing that is what makes our lives so rich. Great examples of this are my conversations with Tedi Parsons
, my collaborative partner based in Lansing with his business 2b Inclusive.
We keep each other on track, and our differences complement each other. His spark for life and fast-paced decision-making, paired with my metered approaches to processes, keep us moving along in harmony.
In our journey towards fostering collaboration, we've uncovered impactful strategies that bring us closer, from the exchange of ideas to planning projects and nurturing connections that bridge distances from Greater Grand Rapids to the Lansing area. There's a unique joy in collective action, especially when we come together on projects, fine-tuning and enhancing our work as one.
Treat mistakes as opportunities
This collaboration stems from a place of mutual care and a shared desire for growth, creating an environment where mistakes are not just overlooked but are seen as opportunities for learning and improvement. It's a refreshing departure from the all-too-common workplace culture of scorekeeping and the shaming of imperfection. In our collective space, there's no such thing as “wrong”—only steps towards our collective betterment.
In the everyday business of what I get to do, it’s not about the stiff handshakes and the formal jargon. It’s about the hearty laughs, the shared dreams, and sometimes, the collective sighs when things get tough. It's about being honest with each other because that's where genuine collaboration sparks.
Recently I was chatting with my good friend, colleague and HR consultant, Sonya Bielecki. During our time we often talk through the challenges of consulting, running a business in general, and how to make an impact that matters.
We usually come out of these conversations feeling listened to, having had a chuckle or two (it’s good to laugh at yourself), and always with some solutions or potential next steps. This even includes adding accountability check-ins with one another, which is when authenticity, trust, and vulnerability come into play.
Listening, really listening to one another, is something we could all do a bit more of. There’s power in it. I’m reminded of “The Heard and the Heard-Nots
”
study from The Workforce Institute at UKG
and Workplace Intelligence
. It’s pretty clear-cut: when people feel heard, they shine. Their best work isn't just a contribution; it’s a piece of them they're sharing. And isn't that what we want? Workplaces where everyone can share a piece of themselves?
Working better for everyone
To me, consulting isn’t just about helping businesses work better; it’s about helping them see how to work better for everyone. This is the tapestry of inclusion. It isn’t a quota or a metric, it's the moment when someone who’s always been told they're “too much” of this or “not enough” of that realizes they're just right for the role they're in.
Neurodiversity is one of the vibrant threads often overlooked, yet integral to the integrity of the whole. To honor this diversity is to weave a stronger, more resilient fabric, one that holds us all together through access, education, and understanding. I enjoy being able to speak with organizations about this and help them build this for themselves.
Now, let's talk technology. It’s the grand stage where a lot of this plays out. With every advancement, we're not just pushing boundaries; we're lowering and aiming to erase them. Through tech, we offer a hand to those who might not have the means or the opportunity to rise. We’re opening more doors to education, to growth, to possibility, all without a physical key. I get a kick out of being the one holding the door open, saying, “Come on in!”
Inviting this kind of success is connective work. An example of this kind of fun is when I get to work alongside my friend and colleague Sarah Rose, of Fresh Rise Coaching
, as we put together presentations to empower others through technology, assessments, and processes.
We fill whiteboards and our computer drives with ideas and find the best way to communicate our message. Sometimes an hour turns into two with an additional “aha moment” text once we’ve wiped the boards clean and headed home. It is the synergy of this connection that gives rise to more than we may have come up with alone, and the client and our audience get a better experience as an outcome.
Connection untaps potential
I can’t help but circle back to the enjoyment I find in genuine collaboration. It’s an ode to the potential we each carry, a testament to what we can accomplish when we truly listen to and lean on one another. This is the era of connection, where distances and differences shrink in the face of shared goals and mutual respect.
This practice of prioritizing understanding is intricately woven into every aspect of the work I am privileged to engage in daily. Business, much like life, thrives on the richness of our connections. Where in your own professional landscape do you see potential for collaboration? Who could you connect with today to both learn from and contribute to?
Embracing these opportunities can transform the way we work and enrich our professional journeys. The goal is to help people and organizations succeed. We want to help create a place where positive changes happen, and innovation and progress are encouraged.
Beth Batts, president of Batts & Associates, combines her educational background and diverse professional experience to lead a holistic, human-centered business consulting firm. With a Master of Arts from Cornerstone University and specialized studies in autism, she develops and facilitates leadership certification courses, as well as career planning and training programs, empowering individuals to excel in various sectors.