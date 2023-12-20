A Q&A with the West Michigan historian behind the Historic Michigan Travel Guide

Longtime West Michigan resident Larry J. Wagenar is the executive director and CEO of the Historical Society of Michigan.
HSM is the state’s oldest cultural organization, founded in 1828. A nongovernmental nonprofit, the Society focuses on publications, conferences, education, awards and recognition programming, and support for local history organizations to preserve and promote Michigan’s rich history.
An important resource HSM creates is the Historic Michigan Travel Guide. The eighth edition was launched this month.
Filled with photos, this guidebook features nearly 500 museums, historic sites, and historical attractions throughout the state of Michigan. The 160-page resource book is a must-have for anyone who wants to explore the rich culture and heritage resources Michigan has to offer.
The Historic Michigan Travel Guide is divided by region. Each section lists sites alphabetically by the city or town name. Each entry consists of a detailed listing that provides the pertinent information needed to visit. Sites are required to have a physical location open to the public, be considered a “tourist attraction” of historical interest, and be a member of the Historical Society of Michigan.
The guide costs $12.95, with a discount for members of the Society. It’s available online at the Society’s website, and at local bookstores and Meijer stores across Michigan.
“Meijer’s sponsorship of the Historic Michigan Travel Guide helped make it possible to do the extensive work of collecting the necessary data and writing, editing, typesetting, and publishing this guide,” Wagenaar says. “In addition, Meijer has provided distribution in all of its Michigan stores to make this new edition widely available.”
Rapid Growth recently caught up with Wagenaar for a Q&A to learn more about the highlights of the eighth edition of Historic Michigan Travel Guide, and what fuels Wagenaar’s passion for Michigan history.
Rapid Growth:
You have devoted decades to uncovering and sharing Michigan’s history. What drives your passion?
Larry J. Wagenaar:
My interest in the past was sparked pretty early in my life. As an adolescent, I collected coins and was fascinated by their age and the times when they were actively circulating. As a young numismatist back in the 1970s, it was also a place where I got some of my early leadership experiences, first in the Holland Coin Club and then in the Michigan State Numismatic Society. While that interest in coins fell away in adulthood, my interest in understanding where we have come from and the stories of the people, places and things that came before us has only grown.
My first professional experience in history was as founding director of the Joint Archive of Holland at Hope College. It was there that I honed both my interest in history and grew my administrative skills. The focus there was on Dutch American and local history. When I took my current position as executive director and CEO at the Historical Society of Michigan, I was able to work on a much broader palette that is statewide. My passion for the past 22-plus years has been to grow the services and impact of HSM across Michigan – I like to build programs, and that combination, with a history focus, is very exciting to me.
RG: You are a longtime West Michigan resident. Are there a few things about West Michigan featured in the new edition that might surprise people?
LJW:
Well, Western Michigan is the first section of the book! Ok, that is really not important (we had to start somewhere), but in that section are many history destinations that people who live in that area may not be aware of. Did you know there is a fun historical village in Delton called the Bernard Historical Museum? Or a similar, much larger one outside of Hastings called Historic Charlton Park? Many of these locations are undiscovered gems. Having the Historic Michigan Travel Guide with you when you travel around the state will open up so many fun historical destinations to visit and enjoy.
TH: Why did the HSM start the Travel Guide and what has been the response?
LJW:
The Historic Michigan Travel Guide is really all about supporting and promoting historical and cultural tourism in Michigan. There are so many wonderful places to visit. Without this guide in their hands, individuals may never encounter and enjoy many of these historic destinations. The first edition of the Historic Michigan Travel Guide was published by HSM in 1979 and was a staple-bound publication. There were two more editions in the years immediately following that before it ceased. After 25 years – and with the help of Meijer – HSM was able to relaunch the travel guide in 2008 with a totally revamped fourth edition. The response to each new edition has been remarkable. With 16,000 copies of the current eighth edition in print, it is the largest print run of any current book focused on Michigan history. The book has also grown significantly in size over the years. In 1979, the travel guide was 72 pages. It now is 160 and uses a larger book format to include even more entries.
RG: Why was it time to release a new Travel Guide? What's new in this guide from previous editions?
LJW:
The last (seventh) edition appeared in 2016, so it has been seven years since the last edition appeared. Originally we published the more recent Historic Michigan Travel Guide on a triennial basis, but COVID threw a big wrench in our plans. Not only were we not able to do the collection work but most, if not all, of the destinations were closed. We were finally able to assemble the data we needed earlier this year for the eighth edition. As for what is new, there are many new entries in the guide as well as updated information on each site. We also introduced a larger book-like format that is 6x9 inches to allow for more information and a better listing for each site. The previous editions were more narrow, which somewhat restricted what we could include.
RG: What is the Historical Society of Michigan, and what is its mission?
LJW:
The Historical Society of Michigan is the state’s oldest cultural organization, founded in 1828. While we are the official state historical society by law we receive no appropriated funding from the state of Michigan. HSM’s success and growth is dependent on membership income, gifts and grants, and earned income. We are often confused with the Michigan History Center, which operates the state museum and archives in downtown Lansing and is a part of the DNR (and is state funded).
The Historical Society of Michigan helps to connect the stories of all Michigan’s peoples to students, educators, historical organizations, and the public through education programs, conferences, publications, awards, workshops, referral services, networking opportunities, and support for local history organizations. Some of our most recognizable publications and programs include Michigan History magazine, the Centennial Farm Program, Michigan History Day (National History Day in Michigan) competition for students, our weekly History Hounds lectures, and the Michigan History Alliance program for local historical organizations, among other things.
RG: How is Michigan's history different or similar to that of other states?
LJW:
Michigan has a unique history that really is unlike any other state. We are defined in part by our connection to the Great Lakes. Our state is surrounded by water and also includes what seems like countless inland lakes. Michigan’s first peoples took full advantage of those resources as their culture grew and thrived. As European immigrants arrived, first for trade and conquest, and later for settlement, those lakes remained very important. We also have so much unique history in other ways. The growth of the auto companies in Detroit. The influence of Dutch, German, Polish, Arab, and other cultures that brought unique histories and voices to our state. There are, of course, similarities with other states, but so much of our story as a state is unique.