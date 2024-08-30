Rising diaper costs impact families: West Michigan diaper drive offers support

As the owner of Gold Coast Doulas, Kristin Revere understands the challenges faced by parents of young children.
A big one is the rising cost of diapers. Since the pandemic, diaper prices have surged by 48%, costing families up to $1,000 a year per child.
Nearly half of American families with young children face challenges in affording the diapers they need, according to the National Diaper Bank Network
. About a quarter of these families have even missed work because they didn’t have enough diapers to meet child care requirements.
In light of this growing financial strain, Gold Coast Doulas
is holding its ninth annual diaper drive
from Sept. 1 to Oct. 1, aiming to provide relief to West Michigan families in need. The drive, which aligns with National Diaper Need Awareness Week, focuses on collecting and distributing diapers to local families.
The goal for this year’s drive is to collect 15,000 diapers for families in Kent, Ottawa, and Allegan counties. Last year’s effort collected 13,372 disposable diapers and 67 packs of wipes.
“We love partnering with local businesses for our annual diaper drive. With the rising costs of diapers, this drive is more crucial than ever,” Revere says.
‘Demand continues to rise’
The annual diaper drive benefits Nestlings Diaper Bank of West Michigan
and Great Start Parent Coalition
of Kent County.
Holland-based Nestlings has distributed over 2.6 million diapers and helped over 50,000 families since 2011. It also works with 31 partner agencies to distribute the diapers.
“A donated diaper is one less that Nestlings needs to purchase to support the agencies we work with,” says Steve Sucher, board member of Nestlings Diaper Bank. “Last year, we provided over 385,000 diapers, and the demand continues to rise. We’re grateful for our ongoing partnership with Gold Coast Doulas.”
Organizations such as Nestlings Diaper Bank play a critical role in supporting families with limited resources. No government programs currently provide diapers; food, shelter, and utilities are the only items covered by assistance. Diapers are expensive, with a package of about 140 newborn diapers costing $40 to $50, and many families make tough choices between paying rent and utilities or buying diapers. Research shows that 48% of parents delay changing diapers and 32% report reusing diapers to make supplies last longer.
Donations will be accepted at drop-off locations throughout Zeeland, Holland, and Greater Grand Rapids. Contributions of new disposable diapers, new and used cloth diapers and supplies, and wipes — whether opened or unopened — are all welcome.
Giving back is an important foundation of Gold Coast Doulas.
“Clean diapers significantly impact the health of new families, and our charitable giving focus is on supporting low-income women and children,” Revere says.
Courtesy Gold Coast DoulasGold Coast Doulas is holding its ninth annual diaper drive from Sept. 1 to Oct. 1.
Diaper donations will be accepted from Sept.1 to Oct. 1 at these locations:
In Zeeland:
Howard Miller Library,
14 S. Church St.
Lake Michigan Credit Union, 8630 E. Main St.
In Holland:
Brann’s
, 12234 James St.
EcoBuns Baby + Co,.
11975 E. Lakewood Blvd. Suite 6
The Insurance Group,
593 Heritage Court
R. Lucas Scott. Co.
, 650 Riley St.
Harbor Health & Massage
, 444 Washington Ave.
Lake Michigan Credit Union
, 677 E. 8th
St. and 3494 West Shore Drive
In Greater Grand Rapids:
Rise Wellness Chiropractic PLC
, 1005 Lake Drive SE
Hopscotch Children’s Store
, 909 Cherry St. SE
Mind Body Baby Collective
, 2422 Burton St. SE
Advent Physical Therapy:
Cherry St: 245 Cherry St. SE, Suite 102
Byron Center: 2373 64th
St. SW Suite 2100
East Beltline: 1471 East Beltline NE Suite 104
East Paris: 4085 Burton St. Suite 100
Hudsonville: 3686 32nd
St. Suite 400
East Kentwood: 6101 Kalamazoo Ave. SE Suite B
Jenison: 1915 Georgetown Center Drive Suite 102
Standale: 1175 Wilson Ave. NW Suite B
Zeeland: 9479 Riley St. Suite 210
Rivertown/Grandville: 3380 44th
St. SW
Alpine: 933 3 Mile Road NW #204
Caledonia: 10047 Crossroads Court Suite 150
Mindful Counseling GR
:
985 Parchment Drive SE
3351 Claystone St. SE Suite G 32
113 Lake Michigan Drive NW, Standale
Fit4Mom Grand Rapids
: Donations accepted at classes.
Gold Coast Doulas
: 1430 Robinson Road SE Suite 204; Donations accepted at classes or may be left outside the door of our office.
Financial donations can also be made directly to Nestling’s Amazon Wishlist
or through its website via Paypal
. Questions about the diaper drive can be sent to [email protected]
.