West Michigan Sports Commission breaks ground on Meijer Sports Complex expansion

Nearly two years after the West Michigan Sports Commission (WMSC) launched its “Winning Streak” capital campaign to enhance the Meijer Sports Complex, the project's expansion kicked off as soon as the ceremonial shovels lifted, turning the first piles of dirt and thus marking the official start of transforming a long-held dream into a reality for our region.
The groundbreaking ceremony, held on Oct. 11, marked the start of construction that will wrap up in the fall of 2025.
The project, born out of the increased activity we've witnessed within our area parks and trailways during the pandemic, aims to expand the complex’s capacity and further its impact on the region’s economy, health, and wellness through sports. Executives, local officials, and donors attended the ceremony to celebrate the $13 million raised toward the $13.5 million goal.
Photo by Tommy AllenMike Guswiler, president of the WMSC, shares just how important creating more spaces for youth and amateur athletes are to a growing West Michigan.
Mike Guswiler, president of the WMSC, attributes the project’s momentum to community partnerships that leverage our capacity to collaborate successfully on such ambitious projects.
“Today is possible because everyone here came together – public organizations, private corporations, government agencies, and even individuals – united in a singular cause of creating more spaces for youth and amateur athletes to recreate in West Michigan,” Guswiler says to about 50 people who gathered on this sunny, fall day. “We are so grateful to all of you for sharing in our vision of building up our region from an economic, health, and wellness standpoint through sport.”
The expansion builds on the success of the original complex, which opened in 2014 and features eight baseball and softball fields, a championship baseball field, and the Nate Hurwitz Miracle League Field, which accommodates players with disabilities.
In its first 10 years, the facility attracted more than 8,200 teams, 265,750 visitors, and generated $60 million in visitor spending in Kent County. The expansion aims to add 200 more teams annually and generate an additional $1 million in visitor spending each year.
Photo by Tommy AllenMembers of the Winning Streak team dig in at the shovel-ready Meijer Sports Complex project.
Adding fields, pickleball courts
The expansion will include two additional flexible-use fields for youth baseball and softball, a new Alro Steel Championship Field for collegiate softball, and 20 pickleball courts, as well as amenities like a new concession building, playground, and additional parking. The project will also include enhancements to existing facilities, such as synthetic turf on the DeVos Family Championship Field and resurfacing the Nate Hurwitz Miracle Field.
“This is a huge project,” says Jim Horman, principal at the recently rebranded Progressive Companies. “For us at Progressive Companies, we aim to take on projects that make a community impact, and this one does just that.
“It’s about promoting health and wellness for the local community while also driving sports tourism for businesses in the area. I never would have imagined earlier in my career that I'd be so passionate about sports tourism, but here we are. It’s exciting to help the local economy and support youth and amateur sports.”
Photo by Tommy AllenAn overview of the expansion of the Meijer Sports Complex.
The expansion will allow all community members, regardless of age or ability, to engage in sports.
“We’ve been focusing on accessibility through universal design practices for several years now,” Horman adds. “The Nate Hurwitz Miracle Field was a key part of that, and now we’re adding more fields and seating areas to make sure the complex is accessible physically, neurologically, and financially, since it's free to use during the week.”
Photo by Tommy AllenSen. Mark Huizenga, R-Walker, played a key role in securing $3 million in funding from the State of Michigan.
Public, private backing
In addition to private donors, the project has received significant support from state and federal governments. Sen. Mark Huizenga, R-Walker, who played a key role in securing funding, considers this expansion one of his most important legislative priorities.
“This was my No. 1 ask in the budget this year,” Huizenga says. “It’s a big deal for Grand Rapids and West Michigan, and the WMSC has done a terrific job advocating for it. Once I understood the impact, it was an easy sell for me. This is a foundational project that teaches kids about sports, teamwork, and community. It’s an investment that will benefit generations.”
Photo by Tommy AllenProgressive Companies' principal Jim Horman (on the right) talks universal design with members of the Winning Streak team, including Kent County Administrator Al Vanderberg (center).
At the federal level, U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten, D-Grand Rapids, helped secure $750,000 for the project through the 2024 Community Project Funding Requests.
"I realized this was a project I wanted to prioritize through one of the 15 appropriation requests I get each year. Every member of Congress gets 15 individual requests for community project funds, and these are meant to address the broadest needs in the community," says Scholten.
"Every year, I receive dozens of requests, and we can’t fulfill them all. But when I heard about this project and the partnership between the private sector, the state, and the federal government, I knew our federal dollars could go far here. This project meets an economic need, a social need, a health and fitness need, and a critical mental health need."
“For me, the key was the impact that federal investment could have here – economically, socially, and in terms of community health. Right now, we’re facing an acute youth mental health crisis, and as a mom of two young student-athletes, I understand how vital sports are for keeping kids active and engaged,” Scholten says.
The Meijer Sports Complex expansion will boost tourism and strengthen our local economy while offering kids a place to stay active, build connections, and feel supported.
Ray Hancart, vice president of communications and community engagement at Meijer, notes the importance of inclusivity in the expansion.
“It will unlock opportunities for more families and children to compete and participate in sports, which aligns with our values of treating everyone with dignity and respect,” Hancart says.
Meijer has long been a supporter of the sports complex, and Hancart says that sports, especially baseball, whose logos this summer were spotted on our Detroit Tigers' team uniforms, have always been an excellent way for the company to connect with its customers.
“Sports offer a positive way for us to engage with the communities we serve across Michigan and beyond. We’re proud to be part of this project.”
The expansion is expected to be completed by October 2025. Until then, the WMSC will continue its “Winning Streak” capital campaign to raise the remaining $500,000.
For more information on the campaign, visit westmisports.com/winningstreak
.