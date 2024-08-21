West Michigan to Host 2025 and 2026 National Adaptive Sports Championship

Courtesy The Hartford Nationals The 2024 track competition of The Hartford Nationals.

Courtesy Glenn Merry Glenn Merry, executive director of Move United.

Courtesy Mike Guswiler Mike Guswiler, president of the West Michigan Sports Commission.

Courtesy The Hartford Nationals A swimmer competes in the Hartford Nationals.

Grand Rapids has been selected to host The Hartford Nationals, a premier adaptive sports championship, in 2025 and 2026, underscoring the city’s commitment to accessibility and inclusivity.The event, organized by Move United, is the nation’s largest and longest-running championship for athletes with physical disabilities, visual impairments, or intellectual disabilities.The Hartford Nationals will take place July 11-17, 2025, bringing together hundreds of competitors from across the United States. The championship, now in its 68th year, will showcase athletes who have overcome significant challenges to compete at the highest level.“We are focused on leading a movement that fully includes people with disabilities in American society, using sport to challenge perceptions and redefine ability for youth and adults with disabilities,” says Glenn Merry, executive director of Move United. “Athletes just want to compete, and this event provides an opportunity for adaptive athletes to show themselves and the world what they can do.”The West Michigan Sports Commission will lead local organization efforts, continuing its tradition of hosting major sporting events. Grand Rapids was chosen as the host city after a nationwide bid process, with the city's experience and commitment to accessibility playing a crucial role in its selection.“This event has only been held in Michigan once before, in Saginaw in 2011, so it’s exciting to bring it to the western part of the state,” Merry says.Participants will compete in a variety of sports, including archery, powerlifting, paratriathlon, shooting, swimming, track and field, and wheelchair tennis. In addition to the competitions, the event will feature clinics, educational sessions, and social opportunities, creating a comprehensive experience for both athletes and attendees.“We are thrilled to host The Hartford Nationals in 2025 and 2026, and to welcome these incredible athletes to Grand Rapids,” says Mike Guswiler, president of the West Michigan Sports Commission. “Our city has made significant strides in promoting accessibility, and we are committed to providing a world-class experience for all competitors.”The 2024 event in Hoover, Alabama, saw about 400 athletes and over 150 coaches from 34 states and the District of Columbia, and even greater participation is expected in 2025.Move United, a national leader in adaptive sports and recreation, serves 125,000 youth and adults with disabilities annually. With 240 member organizations across 45 states and the District of Columbia, Move United is committed to ensuring that everyone, regardless of ability, experiences the life-changing power of sport.“This National Adaptive Sports Championship represents a significant opportunity to highlight the importance of adaptive sports and accessibility in our region,” says Yvonne Fleener, president/CEO at Disability Network Southwest Michigan. “Celebrating athletes with disabilities can promote a sense of disability pride in our community.”The WMSC, a nonprofit organization dedicated to attracting youth and amateur sporting events to the region, has secured over 1,200 events since 2007, generating more than $649 million in direct visitor spending.Will Wilson, CEO of Disability Network West Michigan, says the benefits of hosting the Hartford Nationals will continue long after the actual event is over.“To be able to showcase inclusiveness with adaptive sports is a big plus for our community,” he says. “The event is set to highlight Grand Rapids as a hub for adaptive sports, fostering positive conversations and making a lasting impact on West Michigan and beyond.”The series is made possible through a partnership with Centers for Independent Living organizations across West Michigan.