West Michigan Works! and seeking employment during quarantine

Brittany Lenertz, talent solutions director for an update on this new model, and to learn what job seekers can expect during quarantine and into the future.

West Michigan Works! connects employers and job seekers in Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties — even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 30, the nonprofit switched to remote services by phone and online. We caught up with Angie Barksdale, COO; Amy Lebednick, business solutions director; andIndividuals and employers are grateful to be able to connect with someone that can help guide them through their current situation, whether it’s filing for unemployment, applying for other benefits, or connecting ready-to-work employees with employers that are hiring.While our offices may be closed, we are still providing services for employers and job seekers, although the way we deliver them has temporarily changed. The Business Solutions team at West Michigan Works! is assisting employers with a variety of services to meet their workforce needs. These include recruitment support for employers who are hiring now; guidance on layoffs and navigating the state’s online platform for unemployment insurance; and providing consultation on available training grants for employers that have an immediate need to train and up-skill their workers.Whereas we are normally focused on employment, training, and rapid reemployment, currently many individuals are reaching out to us because they have been laid off and need immediate help navigating a new and frustrating situation. If they are looking for employment, we have staff that are dedicated to helping them connect to jobs. We’re doing that over the phone and through video meetings. We’ve deployed teams of staff to help in different ways, and the people we are working with are genuinely grateful.Even as we’ve see a rise in unemployment, many employers are still hiring. Industries with a high demand for services and products include certain facets of health care, retail and grocery, medical device production and supply, food processors, and manufacturing. There are a wide range of positions available from entry level to highly skilled, temporary, and permanent employment.We are currently helping people troubleshoot unemployment issues over the phone (including directing them to, or providing them with the appropriate resources to answer their questions). There are a limited set of unemployment issues we can assist directly with; many of the issues people are currently having can only be dealt with through the UIA helpline or chat.We are working closely with our community colleges and training providers to understand what their plans are so that we can connect people to training opportunities virtually. If people are interested in training, they should call our offices to be connected with someone who can help them navigate that.We will be offering our second virtual job fair on May 20 and 21 . Employers will be able to sign up to participate Monday, May 4 through Friday May 8. Job seekers will be able to view participating employers and their open positions Monday, May 11 through Friday, May 15. Individuals can sign up for 15-minute phone call do discuss their qualifications and experience and learn more about the employers’ open positions. Employers and open positions will be listed on our website beginning May 11. Job seekers will also find resources on the page to help them prepare for the call.In line with state and federal health and safety guidelines, we are putting plans in place to slowly phase in in-person services. At this point we have not set a specific date for that. Much will be determined by the guidance and recommendations we receive in the coming weeks. Until then we will continue to provide services virtually and over the phone.---

Angie Barksdale, COO

Angie Barksdale brings a decade of workforce experience to her role as COO of West Michigan Works!. Her understanding of the needs of the West Michigan community provides a strong foundation for building critical partnerships and creating solutions to strengthen the region’s workforce.



Amy Lebednick, business solutions director

Using her knowledge of local, state, and federal resources, Amy has developed innovative solutions to address West Michigan’s workforce needs. Through industry sector development, she has built a regional network of employers and workforce stakeholders to address the short and long term needs of West Michigan.



Brittany Lenertz, talent solutions director

Brittany Lenertz accidentally fell into the world of workforce development and has become passionate about creating systems that help others create and achieve real plans for their futures. She has worked for Michigan Works! for 17 years in several different roles and currently oversees job seeker services and strategies across a seven-county region.