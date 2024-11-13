Wyoming Veterans Memorial revitalized with new tree plantings and an impressive new grant

Photo by Tommy Allen Members of the public gather to honor Wyoming's Veterans.

Courtesy Vintage photo of Wyoming Park Veterans’ Memorial.

Photo by Tommy Allen City of Wyoming Mayor Kent Vanderwood (right) welcomes Vets who attended the rededication.

Photo by Tommy Allen Colleen McElveen, a GVSU graduate and owner of The Tasteful Vegan, appreciates the unique opportunity of doing business next to a historic landmark.

Photo by Tommy Allen Grand Valley Metro Council's Robert Cloy II reveals the DNR's $206,359 grant to Wyoming.

Photo by Tommy Allen The Tree Amigos have been an enormous driver for the start of the Wyoming Tree Commission.

In a collaborative effort, the Wyoming Historical Commission and The Tree Amigos, the city of Wyoming’s Tree Commission, have revitalized the Wyoming Park Veterans’ Memorial, initially dedicated to honor local veterans of World War II.This enhancement project, which included planting four redbud trees to replace aging greenery, was commemorated with a rededication ceremony at noon on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. A tree planting event took place on Nov. 6 at the intersection of Lee and Porter streets.At the event’s opening, Matt Ferris of the Wyoming Historical Commission set a powerful tone, quoting a Greek proverb: "Society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in."This timeless wisdom perfectly framed the rededication of the newly planted trees. These trees not only honor the names inscribed on the nearby war memorial but also stand as a tribute to all who will come here in the future.Given the wide, open space at this intersection, these new trees will one day provide gentle shade and solace to visitors. Their presence marks the continuance of a gift across generations, offering comfort and connection for decades to those who gather in remembrance at this special site.Estelle Slootmaker, chair of The Tree Amigos, has a personal connection to the site.“This place has meant a lot to families here for generations,” Slootmaker says. “My father’s name is on this memorial, along with my uncles. This means a lot to the public, to have a space like this. It’s a piece of history and a chance for people to connect and add a bit of love to it.”The monument was originally erected in 1947 to honor the 367 people from Wyoming who served in World War II, explains Vicki Briggs, a board member of the Wyoming Historical Commission, who brought to the rededication a sizable photographic reproduction of an image that showcased how the surroundings looked back when the memorial was erected.Later, the names of the 60 veterans of the Korean War were added, as was astronaut Roger B. Chaffee, who died in 1967 in a fire during a pre-launch test.“This honors everyone from our community who has served our country,” says Briggs. “It was also rededicated in 1961, and now, this is another rededication and remembrance. We think it’s important not to forget.”The area’s significance in Wyoming’s history dates back to the early 1900s when it was a stop for the electric train that transported people between Holland and Grand Rapids.“Wyoming Park was promoted as a pleasant place to live, where you could get into downtown Grand Rapids without needing a car – and it only cost 15 cents,” she says.Colleen McElveen, a Grand Valley State University graduate and the owner of the nearby Tasteful Vegan Ice Cream Shop, appreciates the site’s historical importance as her business is next door to the war memorial.“It connects the history of the building itself with serving people and recognizing the legacy behind this place, not just as a spot for ice cream, but as a location that once connected people from Grand Rapids to Holland, or Wyoming to Holland,” McElveen says. “It’s cool to be a part of that history, and I’m glad to celebrate it today.”Mayor Kent Vanderwood, a longtime supporter of The Tree Amigos, first became involved with the initiative as a City Council member while serving on the Wyoming Community Enrichment Commission. There, he connected with members who proposed the concept. He then proposed forming a commission focused on trees. Tree plantings are part of the city’s broader environmental vision.“The benefits of trees are amazing, and we want more green space in Wyoming,” says Vanderwood. “We’re a Tree City USA now, which takes some work to achieve, and we have a broad, bold vision to continue to plant trees throughout the city for all the many benefits it brings to our residents.”Grand Valley Metro Council's Robert Cloy II, urban waters ambassador for the Lower Grand River Organization of Watersheds, praised The Tree Amigos and the city of Wyoming for their efforts to expand the city’s tree canopy.“Doing it at a historical location like this connects our community — residents and the city — together. Planting trees here has historical context and reinforces that we are a connected community,” Cloy says.He also took the opportunity to announce that the City of Wyoming will receive a $206,359 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Urban Community Forestry program, part of the Biden administration's 2022 Inflation Reduction Act and the USDA Forest Service's Urban and Community Forestry Program. This funding underscores Wyoming’s commitment to a connected, green community with deep roots in history and sustainability.Out of 40 applications, only 19 Michigan communities — including Wyoming — received a share of the $3 million from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to support local forestry initiatives. The impact of these awards is impressive: together, they will enable the planting and care of over 2,800 trees, training for 3,200 city staff, students, and residents, and the sustainable management of more than 157,000 public trees, ultimately benefiting over 769,500 Michigan residents.“Tree Amigos, in collaboration with the city of Wyoming, Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, and the Grand Valley Metropolitan Council, are looking forward to future tree plantings with funding from the Department of Natural Resources,” Cloy says. “The real purpose of that grant funding is to make city of Wyoming residents aware of the incredible benefits of planting trees and maintaining the trees already here.”Thanks to the historic 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the USDA Forest Service’s Urban and Community Forestry program received a transformative $1.5 billion. This funding prioritizes tree-planting and urban forest management, especially in under-served areas. Wyoming’s $206,359 grant will foster community engagement and support future tree-planting efforts based on the city’s tree canopy assessment and strategic planting plan.This grant represents a commitment to Wyoming’s green spaces, reinforcing that these efforts are not just about enhancing the present but creating a sustainable legacy for generations to come.