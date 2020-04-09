Published Together: Life as a Birth and Postpartum doula during COVID-19

I am used to walking with my clients through their fears during pregnancy, birth, and the postpartum phase. Fear is normal and addressing it is healthy. Coronavirus is a whole new level of fear and my mission is to let birthing persons know they are heard and that I stand with them.
When I gave birth to my children, I liked to imagine all of the women around the world giving birth at the same time. Birthing persons pregnant during this pandemic can find solace knowing that others are facing the same fears and similar conditions that they are.
I grieve with families whose fertility journeys have been halted or delayed as a result of Coronavirus. I realize that the jokes of upcoming baby booms will hit them hard. I stand with them. They will be struggling emotionally and may struggle financially as a result of the delays. As a result, I have joined with Kristina Pantoja-Russell of Mindful Counseling GR to offer an online donation-based fertility support group starting on April 6th through Mothership. Info can be found here: https://www.ourmothership.org/support
and register at: https://www.flipcause.com/secure/event_step2/Nzg4MTU=/71561
Birth plans have also changed for my clients. That is hard. It is justified for them to grieve the birth they originally wanted. Maybe a particular client wanted her mother to be there for the birth. That is a loss for the mother, the birthing person, and all involved.
Maybe the family had planned to have their children come to the postpartum room after the birth. This is not possible at this time and it is okay to grieve the change in those plans. Some of my clients are using video for the first meeting. It is helpful, but not the same as being there in person. It is okay to mourn the changes in that first meeting.
Some of my clients who are due soon are feeling the loss of having in-person doula support during this outbreak. Gold Coast is following hospital policies and the Governor’s orders. As of today, we are able to support in-person and are not counted as a visitor per the Executive Order. This policy could change as the virus spreads. Some of our clients prefer virtual support for their safety. Our team is adapting; using technology for childbirth education, prenatal visits, postpartum visits, and client consultations. At this time, we can’t guarantee in-person labor support as things change quickly.
I recently supported a hospital birth by text and phone. It wasn’t the same and I missed the in-person connection. My birth partner and I were able to remind our client of her strength and to take each contraction one at a time. We talked through options with the couple and texted visuals for laboring positions. We cheered them on from our homes. Their hospital team was amazing and our clients felt empowered by their choices and connected with each other. Here is our podcast on their experience: https://www.goldcoastdoulas.com/virtual-birth-support-podcast-episode-95/
We have limited our day and overnight postpartum doula support during the Stay at Home order to focus on essential needs only. Many families had counted us to help care for them during recovery and to support their newborns. They are now isolated without family or doula support. This is difficult. The postpartum phase is already isolating as it is. We are checking in with clients we can’t serve and offering virtual postpartum visits and community resources. We don’t want anyone to feel like they have to do this alone.
We can get through this together. I strongly feel that this generation of new babies likely to be known as Generation C, will be unlike any others. They have already been through so much. If you are expecting or recently delivered, write out your birth story while it is fresh in your mind. Your child or children will be amazed at the love and dedication that brought them into this world.
If you are pregnant during this time, focus on positive stories. Don’t watch too much news. Connect with your baby or babies as well as your partner if you have one. Take this time to relax and nourish yourself. If you recently delivered, ask for help virtually. Tell your birth story to a friend or family member. Ask for help and rest as much as you can. Reach out to us at www.goldcoastdoulas.com
. We are here for you.
---
Kristin Revere, MM, CD is the co-owner of Gold Coast Doulas. She is a certified birth and postpartum doula and a newborn care specialist. Revere serves on the board of Mothership and the Eastown Business Association. She is on LEAD Advisory Committee through the Spectrum Health Foundation. Revere is currently in the Up Next Leadership Program through Mercy Health. Gold Coast Doulas is a B Corporation. They were voted Best Doula Group by Grand Rapids Magazine's 2019-2020 Readers Poll.