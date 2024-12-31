Books to bonds: Adults discover new connections at Kent District Library

“A Sky Full of Elephants,” by Cebo Campbell: A thought-provoking story that challenges assumptions and lingers in the mind.

“Martyr,” by Kaveh Akbar: A beautifully written tale celebrating language and poetry through the struggles of a young writer.

“Hum,” by Helen Phillips: A taut, believable dystopian thriller set in the near future.

“The Best Way to Bury Your Husband,” by Alexia Casale: A darkly humorous, emotionally rich tale of fate bringing murderers together.

“James,” by Percival Everett: A retelling of “Huckleberry Finn” from the perspective of Jim, reimagined as James, who boldly claims his own story.

“The Wager,” by David Grann: A gripping historical account of shipwreck, mutiny, and trial in 1740s Patagonia.

“The Covenant of Water,” by Abraham Verghese: A deeply satisfying, multigenerational family saga shaped by water-related tragedies.

“Herc,” by Phoenicia Rogerson: A fresh take on Hercules that blends innovation with mythological authenticity.

