Books to bonds: Adults discover new connections at Kent District Library

In her retirement, reading has become a cherished luxury for Pat Hornick.
That’s why Kent District Library (KDL) has become a cornerstone of her life. When she and her husband, Bob, decided where to settle, the library's location was pivotal.
“We were driving around and saw where the library was in relation to the condo we were considering,” Hornick says. “I knew this condo was the right one because the library was two blocks away. That’s not the only reason we live where we do, but I love the library.”
Hornick visits the library several times a week to pick up books, attend book clubs, and participate in reading programs like the Big Read. She especially enjoys the sense of community these programs foster.
“It’s fun to read something everyone else is reading,” she says. “You get new ideas and hear different viewpoints. I enjoy conversations about books.”
Books open new horizons
After years of reading academic texts for her public health nursing career, Hornick relishes the freedom to read purely for pleasure.
“Reading gives me so much joy,” she says. “I now read whatever I want, and it’s wonderful.”
Hornick also values KDL’s extensive resources, including Michigan’s interlibrary loan system.
“If there’s a book I want to read that KDL doesn’t have, I can request it,” she says. “It’s amazing to have access to so many books.”
Hornick’s love for reading is shared by Beth Green, a librarian at KDL’s Gaines Township Branch. Green is a big fan of KDL’s adult programs, like Let It Snow and On the Same Page. Both were created to encourage reading during the colder months.
“Let It Snow rewards winter readers and offers an opportunity to try new genres or authors,” Green says. “The reading log lets you stick to what you love while mixing in something new, like the On the Same Page authors.”
On the Same Page connects readers through shared exploration of featured authors, culminating in programs and an author talk.
“Each year, KDL focuses on different authors, offers programming, and then gives readers the chance to hear the authors speak,” Green says. “As a reader myself, I love listening to authors talk about their books and inspirations.”
Let It Snow is a popular KDL tradition, but Green also highlights newer features such as a drawing contest on the library’s Facebook page. On the Same Page events, including book discussions, lead up to a major author event in April.
The On the Same Page books for 2025 are Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange and Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar. Learn more at www.kdl.org/samepage.
Books brighten winter
Green says winter is an ideal time to get lost in a book.
“It gets dark so quickly, so it’s the perfect time to curl up with a comfy blanket and read or listen to a book,” she says. “One reason downloadable audiobooks are so popular is because you can listen while doing other activities, whether wrapping presents or riding to Grandma’s house.”
Popular titles often guide readers to their next favorite book. Among the most sought-after is Rebecca Yarros’s “Fourth Wing” series, with its latest installment set to release in January.
“Many of our frequent readers head straight for the New and Express shelves,” Green says. “Express items are high-demand books with limited availability, making it exciting to find a title you’ve been waiting to read.”
For those unsure where to start, Green encourages asking librarians for recommendations or taking inspiration from favorite movies, many of which are based on books.
Hornick appreciates the library for more than its book collection. She describes it as a community hub where technology assistance, book clubs, and social programs enhance the patron experience.
“The library is always a good place to go, whether you need help faxing, copying, or using a computer,” she says. “The staff is always so helpful.”
Hornick also credits reading and library programs with supporting her mental health, keeping her informed, and offering a sense of well-being.
“It’s such a privilege to have the library and all its resources available,” she says. “They offer so many things, and it’s just wonderful.”
Recommended reading
Each year, KDL librarians share the books that captivated them most. This year’s recommendations span genres and themes:
- “A Sky Full of Elephants,” by Cebo Campbell: A thought-provoking story that challenges assumptions and lingers in the mind.
- “Martyr,” by Kaveh Akbar: A beautifully written tale celebrating language and poetry through the struggles of a young writer.
- “Hum,” by Helen Phillips: A taut, believable dystopian thriller set in the near future.
- “The Best Way to Bury Your Husband,” by Alexia Casale: A darkly humorous, emotionally rich tale of fate bringing murderers together.
- “James,” by Percival Everett: A retelling of “Huckleberry Finn” from the perspective of Jim, reimagined as James, who boldly claims his own story.
- “The Wager,” by David Grann: A gripping historical account of shipwreck, mutiny, and trial in 1740s Patagonia.
- “The Covenant of Water,” by Abraham Verghese: A deeply satisfying, multigenerational family saga shaped by water-related tragedies.
- “Herc,” by Phoenicia Rogerson: A fresh take on Hercules that blends innovation with mythological authenticity.
Literacy Matters is a series focused on the importance of knowledge, community resources seeking to remove barriers to access, and the value of our library systems to society. Literacy Matters is supported by Kent District Library.