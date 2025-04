Breaking Barriers: Dr. Jessica Rickert inspires native dentists

Jessica Rickert, DDS, the first American Indian female dentist, advocates for oral health equity and inspires Native youth through mentorship and representation.

Courtesy Dr. Jessica Rickert, DDS, and Grand Rapids Public Museum CEO Maggie Lancaster. Behind them, the exhibit highlights the USA's first female, American Indian, and African American dentists

Courtesy Dr. Jessica Rickert, DDS, stands inside the GRCM’s oversized mouth exhibit, holding an oversized toothbrush.