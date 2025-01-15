DNSWM campaign highlights staff’s lived experiences and community impact

A new campaign, “We Are Who We Serve,” highlights the critical role of lived experiences in serving the disability community.
This initiative showcases members of the staff of Disability Network Southwest Michigan
(DNSWM). The campaign, which was launched last week, is rooted in the personal experiences of its staff and board members, most of whom have disabilities.
“There are a lot of things that make Disability Network special,” says Allison Leece, communications and outreach manager, in a video at the center of the campaign. “One of the things that stands out is that around 80% — and it might even be higher now — of our board and staff have disabilities. We bring not only professional expertise but also personal, lived experience.”
Courtesy Disability Network Southwest MichiganDisability Network Southwest Michigan's ‘We Are Who We Serve’ campaign highlights staff’s experiences and commitment to empowering persons with disabilities.
The campaign features a video spotlighting staff members sharing their personal stories and how those experiences shape their work.
Kristen Aguirre, communications manager, came up with the campaign concept.
“When I joined Disability Network, one of the first things I noticed was the passion of this team,” Aguirre says. “Learning that over half of our staff are people with disabilities was so unique and special. It really allows us to connect with our customers and the community in a dynamic way.”
Located in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and St. Joseph, DNSWM serves persons with disabilities and their family members in Barry, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, and Van Buren Counties.
Using experience to help others
Aguirre’s connection to the campaign is deeply personal. After a stroke in 2019 at the age of 31 left her paralyzed on her left side, she worked through rehabilitation to regain much of her mobility. Despite this, she remains hemiplegic in her left hand and arm.
“It came out of nowhere and kind of blew up my life,” she says. “Now, I use my experience to connect with others. This campaign is about showing that we’re not just working for the community; we’re part of it.”
The “We Are Who We Serve” campaign builds on the success of Disability Network’s earlier “D Word” initiative,
launched over the summer, which gained international attention.
“We had hits from 10 countries, and it was incredible to see people feel seen and heard,” Aguirre says. “This new campaign is a continuation of that impact, showing the strength in our team’s stories.”
For Miranda Grunwell, community education program manager, prioritizing lived experience is essential to Disability Network’s mission.
“One of the great things about our community education team is that everyone on our team currently has a disability,” she says in the campaign video. “I intentionally prioritize this because I believe the best way to learn is from people with disabilities.
“Far too often, disabled people are taught by non-disabled people, and while they have valuable insights, there’s something uniquely powerful about learning from someone with lived experience. Personally, I have a few disabilities, including a learning disability, and I’ve found that I learn best from others with similar experiences.”
Overcoming barriers
Interim Executive Director Mona Khaled highlights the importance of fostering this perspective.
“It’s powerful when people with disabilities share their stories with pride, as part of diversity and strength, rather than from a deficit perspective,” Khaled says.
Khaled, who has been with Disability Network for nearly 27 years, manages an inner ear condition that affects her balance, leading to frequent falls and chronic pain.
“This summer, I became a certified yoga instructor. It was life-changing,” she says, encouraging self-care and resilience.
Disability Network’s commitment to representation is reflected in its staff composition. Over 80% of its 28 employees and six board members identify as having disabilities, which by far exceeds the federal mandate of 51% for centers for independent living.
“This is a gift, not just a requirement,” Khaled says.
The campaign also resonates with Leece’s belief in breaking barriers.
“We don’t shy away from tough conversations because sometimes that’s what it takes for others to understand what we already know: disability is a part of who we are, and it’s something to be proud of,” Leece says.
Aguirre, adds, “even just working here at the agency, I hear so many customers say, ‘I just wanted someone to talk to me like a human.’ Knowing I’m part of an agency that helps people feel safe and valued means so much to me.”
The “We Are Who We Serve” and “D Word” campaigns are raising the nonprofit’s profile among its base and beyond.
“We’ve doubled our social media followers in the last year, which has been a big part of extending our reach,” Aguirre says. “Word of mouth has also been huge. People are starting to say, ‘Have you seen what Disability Network is doing?’ That’s how we know we’re making an impact.”
Rapid Growth's Disability Inclusion original story series is made possible through a partnership with Centers for Independent Living organizations across West Michigan.