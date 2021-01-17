Know a frontliner worker who deserves recognition?

Communities have found many ways to thank frontline workers who are making a difference during the pandemic. You now have an opportunity to spotlight someone you know for their hard work and dedication to others.
West Michigan Works! is accepting nominations for its 2020 Essential Service Awards. The annual awards recognize frontline workers who go above and beyond their daily responsibilities and display integrity, passion, and commitment.
Nominations will be accepted in 11 categories, including administrative/office worker, cleaning/housekeeping/groundskeeping, child care, food service, government, health care/elder care, hospitality, nonprofit, retail, skilled labor, and transportation.
Critical workforce
The deadline for nominations is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7.
“Although we have been celebrating the Essential Service Awards for 13 years, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic underscores how critical frontline workers are to our region’s well-being and economy,” said Mark Bergsma, Chair of the West Michigan Works! Workforce Development Board.
Anyone can nominate a frontline worker for an Essential Service Award. To be eligible, the individual must have at least two years of employment with their current company, hold a non-managerial position, exhibit pride in their job, a positive attitude, strong work ethic, and effective time management.
Additionally, the nominee must work within the West Michigan Works! service area of Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties.
Honoring winners
A committee established by the West Michigan Works! Workforce Development Board will select the winners, who will be honored at the April meeting of The Economic Club of Grand Rapids. Each honoree will also receive a $100 Meijer gift card.
“Essential workers continue to risk their health to ensure that we have access to groceries, critical services, and health care. These extraordinary frontline heroes keep West Michigan running during a time of uncertainty, and it is an honor to recognize them,” Bergsma said.
To nominate an essential worker, visit westmiworks.org/esa
.