Explore your parks: Where community and science intersect with ease in GR

For Cynthia Maas, birding is just as much about welcoming people as it is about spotting birds. Tommy Allen

Professor Daniel Goldberg from GVSU Biology enjoys activities like birding that connect science with the community. Tommy Allen

Amanda Duke from Montcalm County often visits Huff Park because of its unique wildlife. Tommy Allen

Nicole Perkins (third from the left) and her family enjoy city events that combine education and fun. Tommy Allen

Lauren Davis of Friends of Grand Rapids Parks believes the true value of parks is in the connections they create. Tommy Allen

In three hours, Explore Your Parks participants recorded all the bird species they saw at Huff Park. Tommy Allen

