Firm behind West Michigan landmarks celebrates 80 years with focus on future growth

EV Construction, a national construction management firm headquartered in West Michigan that has built many of the region’s landmarks, marked a major milestone this month.
Founded in 1945 as Elzinga & Volkers, EV has evolved from local homebuilders into a nationally recognized commercial construction management firm. In the mid-1960s, EV helped launch GMB Architects and played key roles in landmark projects such as the Parke-Davis pharmaceutical plant and power facilities for Holland and Grand Haven.
Over the following two decades, the firm became a partner for national brands like General Mills and Kraft Foods, eventually leading to the formation of its Grand Rapids-based sister company, The EV Group, and completed projects for hundreds of school systems. In the 1980s and 1990s, EV emerged as a leader in building for major retail brands like Meijer and Target. In the early 2000s, the company began shaping the health care and senior living sectors with projects like Maple Creek and Zeeland Hospital.
EV Construction leads some of the region’s most impactful projects in acute health care and senior living, including Southridge Behavioral Hospital for UHS/Trinity Health, Resthaven’s The Farmstead, and Pine Rest’s Pediatric Center of Behavioral Health. The firm is also in the planning stages of projects with Porter Hills, Friendship Village, Corewell Health, Holland Hospital, and Holland Home.
Beyond health care, EV is active in commercial development with projects underway for Quality Car Wash, Wolverine World Wide, and numerous other public and private clients nationwide.
“Eighty years is a remarkable achievement in any industry, but especially in construction,” says Mike Novakoski, president and CEO. “What’s allowed us to thrive is simple — we’ve always believed in putting people over profits. That mindset has attracted incredible talent, built long-lasting client partnerships, and created a culture that continues to grow stronger with every generation.”
Novakoski recently co-authored “Right Brain Justified” with Rob Dwortz of Become Unmistakable, a leadership book exploring how brain science can unlock stronger cultures and purpose-driven leadership, principles that have shaped EV’s longevity and innovation.
The milestone week also marked the launch of EV’s redesigned website, www.ev.construction
, aimed at better showcasing the people and projects that define the company. The new site features expanded project profiles, behind-the-scenes stories, a new “Built Around People” company video, and improved access for prospective clients, trade partners, and future employees.
EV Construction is expanding its footprint, including a growing presence in Florida. As the company looks ahead, it continues to invest in people, partnerships, and purposeful growth.
“Looking back, we’re incredibly proud of where we came from,” Novakoski says. “Looking ahead, we’re just as excited about where we’re going.”
