Flora's animated guide to fighting invasive species

Flora Duckworth-Guerra Click on this image to watch Flora's animation about the garlic mustard plant.

Flora Duckworth-Guerra Click this image to watch Flora's animation about the stink bug.

Flora Duckworth-Guerra is a Grand Rapids Public Schools student heading to Blandford School this fall. The school, a choice option, emphasizes environmental awareness, creativity, and leadership. While her artistic talents are uniquely hers, they're also partly influenced by her mother, local artist Alynn Guerra. Over the weekends this spring, Flora could often be found in her community, offering hand-drawn pet portraits to neighborhood members whose dogs sat for her.