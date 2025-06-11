Flora's animated guide to fighting invasive species

Most people understand that invasive species are harmful to the planet’s ecosystems, but they're often unsure how to take action. This two-part guide highlights six invasive species and provides easy, effective ways to minimize their harm to our planet.
Flora Duckworth-Guerra designed the animations and illustrations to help people better visualize and understand these issues through storytelling. Each piece is based on research she conducted, then translated into visuals, passing first through quick sketching, storyboarding, and creative dialogue with her mentor.
Spotted lanternfly
The spotted lanternfly feeds on more than 70 species of vegetation, damaging both crops and ornamental plants. It also releases honeydew, which leads to sooty mold and attracts other pests.
Honeydew can also be released, which is a sticky, sugary substance that resembles syrup and is excreted by sap-sucking insects.
Garlic mustard
Flora Duckworth-GuerraClick on this image to watch Flora's animation about the garlic mustard plant.
How to Identify garlic mustard
Garlic mustard leaves have jagged edges and often form a rosette when seen from above. The small white flowers feature four petals and a tiny green center. After blooming, the plant produces narrow, straight seed pods that look like thin pea pods.
Why is garlic mustard eradication necessary?
After just one year, garlic mustard can kill native plants, taking over the landscape and preventing anything else from growing in its shade.
Next steps?
Stink bug (Shield bug)
Flora Duckworth-GuerraClick this image to watch Flora's animation about the stink bug.
The stink bug, native to Eastern Asia, is unpleasant because it pierces a plant’s tissue with its mouth, sucking out the sap, or "the juice," of the plant.
After the stink bug feeds, the plant's leaves are left with shriveled, brown spots.
Stink bugs can also transmit certain diseases.
To eliminate stink bugs from within your home, where most people encounter them, try using traps such as a small tray of soapy water placed under a light.
Additionally, to prevent them from entering your home, ensure that your house has screens to stop them from flying through open windows.
All animations are by Flora Duckworth-Guerra
Flora Duckworth-Guerra
Flora Duckworth-Guerra is a Grand Rapids Public Schools student heading to Blandford School this fall. The school, a choice option, emphasizes environmental awareness, creativity, and leadership. While her artistic talents are uniquely hers, they're also partly influenced by her mother, local artist Alynn Guerra. Over the weekends this spring, Flora could often be found in her community, offering hand-drawn pet portraits to neighborhood members whose dogs sat for her.
This article is part of Rapid Growth's Voices of Youth series, which features content created by Kent County youth in partnership with Rapid Growth staff mentors, as well as feature stories by adult writers that examine issues of importance to local youth.
To learn more about Rapid Growth's Voices of Youth project and read other installments in the series, click here. This series is made possible via underwriting sponsorships from the Steelcase Foundation and Kent ISD.
