Teen beekeeper builds buzz with sustainable honey

Zack's bees produce honey for his business while playing a crucial role in society's food systems.

Publisher Tommy Allen suits up to illustrate this week's Voices of Youth story. Tommy Allen

Zack inspects the hive, checking on the health of the queen bee. Tommy Allen

Bees are vital to Michigan's agriculture and a critical link to future food production on Earth. Tommy Allen

Applying smoke to the hive helps calm the bees before Zack inspects their work. Tommy Allen

A worker bee tends to the young queen bee.

Zack Sporte checks on the health of his bees, which thrive in this chem-free field.

The ritual of care is an important reason why Zack's Bees are happy ones.

