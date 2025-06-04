Forecasting the future: Keith Brophy on 20 years of Tech Trends and the human side of AI

For the past 20 years, West Michigan Tech Trends
has been both a reflection and a driving force behind the region's evolving relationship with technology. Since it began in 1999 as a small gathering hosted by the SBDC, it has grown into a signature annual event, now run by West Michigan Tech Talent, drawing tech enthusiasts, business leaders, educators, and curious minds to explore the fast-paced world of innovation.
This year's event, hosted at the West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology (WMCAT), brings together over 150 attendees and expands its reach with the addition of Andrea “Dre” Wallace, founder and CEO of the Grand Rapids-based tech platform Opnr. The event also backs STEM Greenhouse, a nonprofit that inspires underrepresented youth to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math.
Andrea “Dre” Wallace
"There are really two things that stand out," says futurist Keith Brophy, the longtime host and chief architect of the Tech Trends event. "Some of the trends we explored years ago seemed fantastical at the time, yet have played out in profound ways. Others, which we were confident about, didn’t unfold the way we expected. Either way, they tell a powerful story about the evolution of technology."
Technology in the 21st century, including the Tech Trends event, has never been static.
"The event has stayed relevant by evolving in how we present ideas, but the core message has remained the same: fasten your seatbelt and prepare for what’s ahead," Brophy says.
Although the delivery method mirrors how people absorb information today, the event's core purpose stays the same: to spark thought, predict change, and raise awareness.
That's especially true in West Michigan's expanding tech community. The Right Place’s 2024 Tech Report
shows that Greater Grand Rapids has gained over 3,700 tech jobs since 2021, with nearly 450 added in the past year. The region aims to attract 20,000 new tech jobs over the next decade and is expanding its tech economy through partnerships like Tech Trends.
"There was a time when technologists in this region were few and far between. Today, we’re surrounded by designers, developers, project managers, and entrepreneurs. It’s a thriving, connected ecosystem," Brophy says.
Last year's West Michigan Tech Trends, held at The Golden Age in the Creston Neighborhood.
He says Tech Trends has led to everything from casual connections to significant career opportunities, sparking relationships that have resulted in jobs, mentorship, and collaboration.
"Events like Tech Trends are a direct reflection of our mission to tackle the region’s tech talent gap. By fostering collaboration across industries, we’re building a stronger, more inclusive tech workforce for the future," says Rob Greer, chair of West Michigan Tech Talent, the organization behind the event.
One of the main areas of focus this year is "living intelligence," which brings together AI, sensors, and smart environments that adjust in real-time to how people behave.
"Living intelligence is about our surroundings responding to us. Whether it's a car, a home, or a workplace, these environments will sense our mood, understand social dynamics, and predict what we might do next," Brophy says.
It's a change in how AI becomes a part of our daily lives: not something we use, but something that's embedded in our surroundings.
And if you look around, it's happening quickly, so it's better to get on board than opt out right now.
"We’re entering a new era of human existence. AI is not just advancing—it’s accelerating beyond our ability to process it fully. It surrounds us, it predicts, it influences our decisions and our lives," Brophy says.
That's why having a solid ethical foundation is crucial. The Tech Trends event helps prepare the entire community because it is not just for those working in technology fields.
"Every business should have an AI ethics and governance committee. We need to be intentional about using AI in ways that center human dignity and long-term well-being," says Brophy, who is the CEO of Mentavi Health. "At our company, we ensure all patient interaction remains human-led, even though AI plays a background role."
That involves taking care of emotional well-being. According to Brophy, as AI becomes more skilled at empathetic responses, it may help tackle the increasing loneliness epidemic in the U.S.
"AI technologies are becoming deeply empathetic. They can uplift, calm, and connect with us in ways that feel remarkably human," says Brophy. "There’s real potential here to support mental health and reduce isolation at the same time."
Having Wallace, also known locally as Dre, at this year’s event is a step towards more inclusive tech discussions.
Wallace is CEO of Opnr
, a tech platform connecting concert organizers with talent through artist fan data. Opnr serves over 800 organizers and 12,000 artists nationwide. A professional musician/DJ working under the name SuperDre, Wallace also founded the music tech startup Fourtifeye and has a decade-long career in tech and data science.
"Dre and I bring different perspectives to the table, and that’s the point,” Brophy says. “We want to model dynamic, real-time discussion. This year, we’re moving beyond the old-school lecture format into something more interactive and inclusive."
Wallace notes that technology should serve as a means of access, rather than a barrier to it.
"Innovation is more than algorithms and code—it’s about creativity, culture, and access," she says. "Events like Tech Trends create space for conversations centered on people."
Still, the stakes are high for who controls AI development—and how it's done.
"If we fail to make AI inclusive, it becomes more prone to hallucinations and confident inaccuracies," says Brophy. "Worse, those inaccuracies can reinforce bias and have real-world consequences."
Brophy foresees significant changes on the horizon.
"We’re entering an era where one-person companies could generate billions in revenue, powered by AI," says Brophy, adding that the scaling potential is enormous. "Traditional business structures are about to be fundamentally disrupted."
Still, despite the rapid pace of disruption, Brophy stays optimistic.
"Michigan is a beautiful state with incredible natural resources and a growing, connected tech community. Grand Rapids, Detroit, Marquette, Lansing—these hubs are building momentum," he says. "What gives me the most hope is our people. We’re a region of change warriors: inquisitive, collaborative, and ready to adapt. That’s exactly what the future demands."
As Tech Trends marks its 20th year, it remains a space not just to learn what’s next, but to shape it together.