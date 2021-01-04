Lakewood Farm and Zoo – Holland’s first big attraction gets historic designation

A taxidermied lion from the Getz Zoo collection is part of the Pump House Museum collection. (Kym Reinstadler) Kym Reinstadler

Ken Bing, and his wife, Patti, have worked to restore their home that was once home to one of the area's biggest private zoos. Courtesy

The exhibit at the Getz Zoo is at the Pump House Museum, near the entrance to Holland State Park. (Kym Reinstadler ) Kym Reinstalder

This historic postcard shows the buildings that occupied George Getz's Lakewood Farm. (Holland Museum) Holland Museum

Ken and Patti Bing at a 1919-themed fundraiser the couple hosted in their restored mansion in 2019. The event raised money for the Historic Ottawa Beach Society's exhibit about Holland's earliest amusements, which includes Lakewood Farm. Courtesy Marcia Huff

The Getz mansion circa-1910 — after George Getz purchased the farm from Ida Fay, but before he put a big addition to house summer guests. Courtesy

A display from the exhibit about Lakewood Farm tells the story of owner, George F. Getz. (Kym Reinstadler)

The collage shows the Getz home and a crew of workers transporting a snake that was part of the zoo's menagerie. (Holland Museum) Holland Museum

This collage shows a few of the exotic animals that resided at the Getz Zoo and the crowds they drew. Holland Museum

Valerie van Heest includes many photos that have not been seen beyond the Getz family in "Lakewood Farm & Zoo," courtesy of Bert Getz. The cover photo shows George Getz with his beloved elephant Nancy, who is carrying guests to Lakewood Farm. Courtesy

White pillars mark the entrance to the former Lakewood Farm, aka Getz Zoo, as they appear today. (Kym Reinstadler)

Ken and Patti Bing at a 1919-themed fundraiser the couple hosted in their restored mansion in 2019. The event raised money for the Historic Ottawa Beach Society's exhibit about Holland's earliest amusements, which includes Lakewood Farm.