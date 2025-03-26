GR Stories: How community storytelling builds bridges, fosters belonging, & preserves hidden history

Tony Baker of GR Stories flips through bound physical copies of the Grand Rapids Press archived at the GRPM. Photo by Tommy Allen

ony Baker shares the history of GR Stories with students from East Kentwood High School. Photo by Tommy Allen

East Kentwood High School and 2023's National History Teacher of the Year Matthew Vriesman speaks to students working on GR Stories' May event. Photo by Tommy Allen

East Kentwood High School students tour the GRPM's New Americans exhibit. Photo by Tommy Allen

A major attraction of GR Stories is its focus on research within community reporting to provide context. Photo by Tommy Allen

Photo by Tommy Allen East Kentwood High School students tour the GRPM's New Americans exhibit.

Photo by Tommy Allen Tony Baker of GR Stories flips through bound physical copies of the Grand Rapids Press archived at the GRPM.

Photo by Tommy Allen East Kentwood High School and 2023's National History Teacher of the Year Matthew Vriesman speaks to students working on GR Stories' May event.

Photo by Tommy Allen ony Baker shares the history of GR Stories with students from East Kentwood High School.

May 7, 2025: Vietnamese Stories — Community Art and Oral Histories, Grand Rapids Public Museum.

May 9, 2025: Operation Babylift and the Vietnamese American Experience, Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum