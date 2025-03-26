GR Stories: How community storytelling builds bridges, fosters belonging, & preserves hidden history

As societal divisions continue to widen, the GR Stories series at the Grand Rapids Public Museum serves as a vital reminder: genuine storytelling has the hidden power to unite us, and enhance our understanding of our shared pathways on this planet while preserving the narratives that define us as humans.
Initially launched via a series of Zoom calls held during the very early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, GR Stories has since transformed into a vibrant public program where residents of Greater Grand Rapids come together to share their origin stories — often for the first time in a community setting. From Polish Halls to the 49507 Project and the rich histories of our diverse residents, GR Stories exemplifies community-driven history in a format that is a thrill to attend.
Professor Tony Baker from Ferris State University is helping lead the GRPM's storytelling endeavor, whose background in urban and community sociology provides crucial insights into the importance of such spaces today.
"This project goes beyond history,” Baker says. “It’s about fostering a sense of belonging—for storytellers and listeners."
Photo by Tommy AllenEast Kentwood High School students tour the GRPM's New Americans exhibit.
A Pandemic Idea that Became a Movement
The idea for GR Stories emerged from a discussion between Baker and Dale Robertson, GRPM President and CEO. In 2020, as Grand Rapids struggled with pandemic shutdowns and social unrest, they posed a thought-provoking question: What if the museum started a series that focuses on the narratives of our community, narrated by those who experienced them?
The inaugural gathering concentrated on the legacy of Polish Halls, held appropriately right as the community prepared to celebrate their annual Polish heritage celebration, Pulaski Days.
“We attracted over 150 attendees — many of whom brought artifacts and photographs that had been cherished in their homes for years. It was the only event that week not centered around drinking — and people arrived eager for these stories,” says Baker as he recalls the packed venue of their first event.
This experience shaped the model that followed with the 49507 Project, which emphasized Black and Brown perspectives in the Grand Rapids art scene through a contemporary lens. As Baker notes, each event operates under a fundamental principle: the community shapes the story rather than scholars or outsiders.
“Our job is to create the space," says Baker. "But the story belongs to the people telling it.”
From Archive to Action: The Power of Context
Through his sociological lens, Baker sees the historian’s quest as often about connecting seemingly unrelated dots. One of his favorite discoveries came while digging through the Grand Rapids Press archives — a partnership that he sees as vital to the project’s success.
Photo by Tommy AllenTony Baker of GR Stories flips through bound physical copies of the Grand Rapids Press archived at the GRPM.
In one edition, he found a headline lauding Gerald Ford’s push for Fair Housing next to a story announcing the opening of Woodland Mall.
“It hit me. Here’s (President) Ford advocating for integration, while at the same time, we’re building systems like suburban malls that pull people away from the city’s core," Baker says, holding up a page of the Grand Rapids Press to illustrate how the placement of stories provides clues about the times in which they were written. "That’s the power of context.”
Baker believes that juxtapositions are where the richest insights live. GR Stories isn’t just about recording what happened — it’s about helping us understand the larger systems at play and how they continue shaping our city today.
A New Chapter: Sharing the Vietnamese Refugee Story
This May, the newest installment of GR Stories aims to highlight Grand Rapids’ Vietnamese community — a narrative that Baker acknowledges is frequently neglected. However, this tale brims with excitement akin to a cinematic experience, and filmmakers were dedicated to this topic for years following the war. Today, as the production of such films has dramatically diminished, making it easier to forget about this event.
“There’s a real fear that in 50 years, no one will remember what these families endured or contributed,” he says as he pages through the Grand Rapids Press' 25th anniversary story on this migration.
Two events will celebrate that legacy with assistance from East Kentwood High School students, the Vietnamese Cultural Association, and community members. On May 7 at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, students will present oral histories and art installations that capture their families’ journeys. Then, on May 9 at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, the narrative expands to include Operation Babylift, Amerasian experiences, and the impact of the Vietnamese diaspora on West Michigan.
Photo by Tommy AllenEast Kentwood High School and 2023's National History Teacher of the Year Matthew Vriesman speaks to students working on GR Stories' May event.
One personal story Baker shares illustrates just how powerful these moments can be. A Vietnamese refugee recounted escaping Cambodia’s killing fields and throwing a scrap of paper bearing only his family’s name and a Michigan address into a U.N. vehicle. Miraculously, that note found its way to Grand Rapids, leading to this refugee's reunion with his wife and child.
“It’s not just a refugee story — it’s a love story,” Baker says about the unexpected discoveries revealed within this work. “That’s what keeps me coming back to this work.”
Why These Stories Matter
For Baker, GR Stories goes beyond the fleeting dopamine rush of nostalgia. It serves as a solution — restoring civic trust, fostering empathy, and creating a shared sense of place amid growing fragmentation.
“We get out of the house. We get off social media. And we sit together, listening to each other’s origin stories,” Baker says. “That’s how empathy is born — not from reading about each other, but from being in the same room.”
Baker stresses that the events benefit more than the communities featured. They enrich everyone who participates, from curious newcomers to lifelong residents.
“If you live in Grand Rapids, these stories are your stories,” he says. “They explain the city you walk through daily, whether you know it or not.”
Looking Forward: Diaspora GR and What Comes Next
As GR Stories evolves, Baker hopes to expand the series under the theme Diaspora GR, highlighting all the groups that came to Grand Rapids to build homes and communities.
Potential future chapters could explore the Jewish experience, the Dutch migration, urban Native American histories, and even Grand Rapids’ queer community.
“What would it mean to explore LGBTQ+ history here as part of our city’s fabric?” Baker says. “That’s a story still waiting to be told.”
Throughout it all, the archives — particularly the Grand Rapids Press collection — continue to be a quiet yet essential partner.
“Documents give us proof, context, and accountability,” Baker says. “They make it real.”
Photo by Tommy Allenony Baker shares the history of GR Stories with students from East Kentwood High School.
The Invitation Is Open
Ultimately, GR Stories is about the future and the past equally. Every event and story contributes a new thread to the Grand Rapids tapestry, fostering a city where more individuals can see themselves and feel valued.
“We’re not just recording history. We’re making space for people to say, We were here. We mattered. And we built this city, too,” says Baker.
The invitation is open to all of us as a community to venture out, listen to these oral stories, and, hopefully with time, come to understand each other a bit better due to our ability to maintain a curious mindset. The next chapter of Grand Rapids is still being written — and it needs all of us.
Upcoming GR Stories Events:
- May 7, 2025: Vietnamese Stories — Community Art and Oral Histories, Grand Rapids Public Museum.
- May 9, 2025: Operation Babylift and the Vietnamese American Experience, Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum
Follow GR Stories at the GRPM's website
This story is part of the Bridge to Community Curiosity, underwritten by the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Through this partnership, we highlight GRPM’s mission to inspire curiosity, deepen understanding, and foster belonging by showcasing the transformative power of arts and education in West Michigan.