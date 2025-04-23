Gravel, growth, and the future of Barry-Roubaix rural Michigan

Every spring, Hastings — a peaceful town with around 7,500 residents — undergoes a remarkable transformation. During the weekend of the Barry-Roubaix gravel cycling race, the town’s population nearly doubles.
"We conservatively estimate around 8,000 people attend," says Matt Acker, co-owner of Pavement Ends Inc., which organizes the race.
Established in 2009 with just a few hundred participants, Barry-Roubaix is now acknowledged as the largest gravel road race globally. Today, it features 5,675 racers from 48 states and nine countries, evolving into an economic catalyst and a cultural movement. The race takes place in Barry County, strategically located between three prominent economic areas in Michigan: Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and the Lake Michigan community.
"We've seen businesses like local gas stations and convenience stores doing three months’ worth of sales in just one weekend," Acker says.
Photo by Tommy AllenBarry County Commissioner Catherine Getty is proud to help create communities where youth choose to build their futures.
However, the economic uplift is not the only accomplishment of the race. A sense of community and inclusiveness has also thrived alongside the increasing numbers. Catherine Getty, Barry County Commissioner and executive director of Be Healthy Barry County, highlights this effect.
"It's not just economic — it’s about community pride and connectivity," Getty says. "Events like Barry-Roubaix bring attention and investments to our trails, parks, and public spaces, directly improving quality of life."
Cultivating community, connection, and youth engagement
Barry-Roubaix’s success transcends mere statistics; it's rooted in the stories of those we spoke with on race day in downtown Hastings, whose lives are connected to the event.
Melanie Bugnaski, a counselor from Kalamazoo and a first-time racer at Barry-Roubaix, drew her inspiration to take up riding from the support of her community and family.
"Training for a race pushes me to stay healthy. My kids ride with me often as I train," Bugnaski says.
Photo by Tommy AllenAll athletes appreciate support, and for Melanie Bugnaski, it's seeing her family at the finish line that matters most.
Beth Utton, who traveled from Bloomfield Hills with the Venture Out Cycling Club — a Metro Detroit biking adventure group for women, femme, and non-binary individuals of all ages and abilities — reflects the community-focused and inclusive nature of the cycling community.
"The camaraderie here is incredible," Utton says on her shift from competing in triathlons to cycling. "In triathlons, you’re often in your own lane. Here, it's about the connections and conversations you'll encounter along the way."
Acker notes that the rise in female ridership isn't the sole impressive statistic at Barry-Roubaix; youth participation has surged remarkably by 365% in recent years. Teen racer Owen Witt made the journey from Dayton, Ohio, with his family.
"It’s great seeing so many beginners like me out here," Witt says as he motions to the downtown streets filled with cyclists as far as the eye can see. "Everyone’s just having fun."
Photo by Tommy AllenRobert Bunnell, co-founder of Flint's Team Consolidated, showcases the creativity and joy of racing for fun.
Economic ripple and sustainable tourism
While Barry-Roubaix provides noteworthy economic benefits, Acker points out that a formal economic impact study has not been conducted. However, the informal data is quite telling and evident as you stroll through the numerous blocks filled with riders and spectators who gather at local restaurants and shops while waiting for the racers to finish.
"Our Airbnb hosts love the race weekend — they say it's great for the community," Utton says.
Acker notes that many residents offer lodging and camping options, transforming their properties into pop-up welcome spaces for visitors traveling from all over the world.
Local businesses adapt, too. Hastings’ Ace Hardware not only supports logistical needs, such as handling shipments for the race via its loading dock, but also includes a dedicated bike shop found within the store.
"Cyclists buy tools, rain gear, even gloves," Acker says, highlighting how these local businesses thrive by observing and then responding directly to the visiting racers’ needs.
While taking a quick lunch break at Richie's Koffee Shop — a charming, time-untouched diner in downtown Hastings — I was reminded that diversity is evident beyond the streets. Locals, in classic small-town fashion, engaged in lively conversations across tables, drawing me into the dialogue as they shared stories supporting the various ways this town embraces newcomers.
Photo by Tommy Allen Barry-Roubaix is so much more than a race; it is a place to forge new friendships along the way.
Trails connecting community and well-being
Getty highlights the wider effects of events such as Barry-Roubaix on local trail networks. The Paul Henry Thornapple Trail, for instance, represents more than just a recreational path — it's an essential connection between communities and their economies.
"When people visit trails, they stop at local diners and shops," Getty says. "The trails support both local businesses and the community’s well-being."
Robert Bunnell, a physical therapist from Flint and co-founder of Team Consolidated — named after the iconic downtown Flint's Consolidated Barbershop —
views improved trail and race accessibility as a means to bring together a variety of participants.
"Team Consolidated started with a few of us during COVID, who were just sitting around during the pandemic, looking to get outside. Fast forward a few years, and now we have riders from all around Michigan. These kinds of trails help connect people with nature," Bunnell says, going on to share just how much his team enjoys visiting the many trail systems of West Michigan.
Photo by Tommy AllenDetroit's Venture Out Cycling Club pauses for a photo just moments before heading to the starting line.
Inclusion, accessibility, and future growth
Melanie Swiftney, a Grand Haven author
and Penn State remote worker, recently entered the cycling world, emphasizing another vital theme — inclusion.
"Women are incredibly supportive of each other in this sport," Swiftney says, "but accessibility remains crucial. Trails need to accommodate various abilities to truly welcome everyone."
When asked about the accessibility of the race for para-athletes (individuals with disabilities) competing, Bunnell was quite candid and insightful.
"The thing about the Barry-Roubaix is — and this is coming from being a physical therapist — I've interacted with, seen, and met a few para-athletes in the past few years doing this (race). And they're just mixed in with everyone else," says Bunnell. "The cool thing about cycling in general is that it's a very accessible sport."
Matt Acker agrees. Barry-Roubaix actively promotes accessibility, sustainability, and community involvement, aiming to grow responsibly.
"We cap our registrations to manage growth sustainably," Acker says. "It's about ensuring we don’t overwhelm the community or infrastructure."
Photo by Tommy AllenGrand Haven's Melanie Swiftney recently entered the cycling world and enjoys the focus on inclusion and accessibility.
A model for rural revival
As Barry-Roubaix flourishes, it serves as a prime example of how rural areas can utilize outdoor recreation to boost local economies, cultivate community pride, and improve the quality of life for residents. The success narrative from Barry County may offer valuable insights for rural revitalization efforts throughout Michigan and beyond.
"We have built something special here," Getty says, "and it's about so much more than just cycling — it's about shaping communities where our kids want to stay and build their lives."
Photo by Tommy AllenTeen racer Owen Witt from Dayton, Ohio, to compete in his first Barry-Roubaix race.
Barry-Roubaix, once a modest gravel race, now represents a dynamic intersection of community, economics, and sustainable growth, providing a glimpse into the vibrant future of rural Michigan.
This story is part of a new series debuting in Rapid Growth that aims to elevate the recreational activities that can be enjoyed and discovered in West Michigan.
Photos by Tommy Allen