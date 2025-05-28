Hispanic Center expands Lakeshore reach through Tri-Cities Puentes acquisition

What’s going on:
The Hispanic Center of Western Michigan
(HCWM) has acquired the Tri-Cities Puentes Initiative
(TCPI), an organization that has been serving Hispanic communities in Grand Haven, Spring Lake, and Ferrysburg. This move strengthens the support network for Hispanic families along the Lakeshore and builds on HCWM’s long-standing commitment to equity and inclusion.
What does it mean:
The acquisition includes all of TCPI’s programs and resources, such as the popular Hispanic Heritage Fiesta
in Grand Haven, the LEADeres Lakeshore leadership development program
, the Lakeshore Latinas
women’s empowerment group, and the Lupita Reyes Scholarship
. These programs will now be managed by HCWM, giving them access to more resources to grow and serve more people.
What’s next:
This transition expands HCWM’s reach across Western Michigan, allowing it to offer consistent services and programs in more communities. It also reflects its mission to serve Hispanic individuals and families across the region, not just in Grand Rapids. With this expansion, HCWM is positioned to create stronger connections and greater impact throughout the Lakeshore area.
What they’re saying:
“This acquisition is a strategic move for us, and a significant milestone in the Hispanic Center’s mission to empower the West Michigan Hispanic community and help individuals achieve equity, self-sufficiency, and personal prosperity,” says Melissa Boughner, president of HCWM. “As a former board member and volunteer with Tri-Cities Puentes Initiative, I know the difference these programs make. We’re committed to continuing and growing that work.”
What’s the history:
TCPI started in 2019 after the first Grand Haven Hispanic Heritage Fiesta. The group quickly grew into a nonprofit focused on building connections between Latin American cultures and local Lakeshore communities. HCWM was founded in 1978 to fill a gap in social services for Hispanic residents in the Grand Rapids area. Over the years, it has grown into a regional leader for Hispanic advocacy and support.
Why it’s important:
“We are confident that the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan will be an excellent steward of Tri-Cities Puentes Initiative’s programs and assets,” says Reyna Masko, co-chair of TCPI. “Their long-standing dedication to our community matches our vision. We believe this transition will strengthen our shared efforts and create even more positive change.”
What’s the mission:
The Grand Haven Hispanic Heritage Festival will continue under HCWM’s leadership, celebrating culture through music, food, and dance. The LEADeres Lakeshore and Lakeshore Latinas programs will keep building local leadership and empowering Hispanic women. The Lupita Reyes Scholarship, which has helped many students achieve their college dreams, will also continue.
Why this is important:
This partnership is an example of how two mission-driven organizations can come together to create something stronger and more sustainable. With HCWM now guiding TCPI’s programs, the community can expect lasting support, deeper cultural connections, and more opportunities for Hispanic residents to succeed.
For more information, visit the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan at hispanic-center.org
.
