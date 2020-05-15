Pandemic changes face, feel of Holland Farmers Market

A crowd like this one during a typical market season could not be accommodated under current restrictions. Mike Lozon

Not even the coronavirus could stop the 41st opening of the Holland Farmers Market during the second week in May.However, the viral pandemic imposes some restrictions on the operation of the outdoor market in compliance with an executive order from Michigan’s governor.Until further notice, marketgoers are not permitted unrestricted access to the canopy-lined market along Eighth Street between Pine and Maple avenues on Wednesdays and Saturdays.The perimeter of the market is fenced off, allowing only two entrance and exit points, and there are limits on the number of customers allowed inside at any one time.Once inside the market area, customers are urged not to roam among vendors. They are expected to practice safe social distancing and to shop as “quickly and efficiently as possible” without socializing — one of the market’s treasured charms.“This is a time to shop for food, not to socialize,” the guidelines caution.The guidelines further advise wearing protective masks and shopping with as few family members as possible.Unlike past market seasons, vendors are only allowed to sell items designated by the governor’s order — food, pet supplies, personal-hygiene products, and plants. In addition, the consumption of food is not allowed on-site.Adherence to the guidelines drastically changes the look and feel of an open-air ritual that typically attracts thousands to a community gathering space where rural and urban cultures connect.With restrictions to prevent crowding, the market is neither a place to see and be seen nor a prime location to meet and greet.But this isn’t the first instance when the market has had to endure a disruption in operation following its 1979 inception in the Civic Center parking lot.Vendors took a hard hit starting on opening day of the 2004 season, when construction began on the development of a new market site nearby along West Eighth Street and wasn’t completed until November of that year.During construction, market customers had to contend with noise, dust, dirt piles, and road closings. They also had to dodge construction hazards that surrounded vendor stalls squeezed into whatever spaces could be found around the Civic Center.But the disruptive selling season brought on by the construction chaos ended on a positive note when the new home for the farmers market — named Eighth Street Market Place — allowed the relocation of vendors to today’s more permanent and larger location.On opening day this season, vendors expressed hope that the pandemic restrictions would also prove to have a positive effect in the long run.They voiced cautious optimism about how this market season would play out, as did one customer who was heard saying “things can only get better.”