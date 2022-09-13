Lakeshore Advantage looking for business stabilization projects

This story republished from our sister publication, The Lakeshore.
Lakeshore Advantage is putting together a list of Business Stabilization projects as part of its role as the Ottawa County American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding manager.
Workforce development and access to technology are priority funding focus areas.
Organizations interested in providing business stabilization projects can find the information needed to submit a letter of intent at https://www.lakeshoreadvantage.com/businessstabilization
.
Letters of intent are due by 8 a.m. on Sept. 22.
“The business stabilization funding is critical to support our local businesses as we continue to emerge from the pandemic,” says Jennifer Owens, president of Lakeshore Advantage. “The funding priorities that we established, workforce development and access to technology, target two issues that will keep Ottawa County businesses competitive today and in the future.”
Priority focus areas were selected based on Lakeshore Advantage’s research, responses to the Ottawa County citizen survey, and input from the Business Stabilization Advisory Board, a panel composed of local Chambers and community leaders. Ideal project submissions should reflect the funding priorities:
- Workforce development: Increase the capacity, knowledge, skills, and education of the current and emerging workforce.
- Access to technology: Reduce barriers or increase opportunities for local businesses to implement innovative, modern technologies.
Recommended projects will be sent to the Ottawa County ARPA Task Force. If approved, projects will continue to the Ottawa County Board Finance and Administration Standing Committee and the Board of Commissioners for final funding determination.
Ottawa County received $56.7 million as part of the U.S. Department of Treasury’s American Rescue Plan. These funds are intended to provide a one-time infusion of resources to help communities lay the foundation for a strong and equitable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additional Ottawa County ARPA funding focus areas, not led by Lakeshore Advantage, include affordable housing, social and human services, and broadband. More information about the Ottawa County ARPA plan can be found at: https://www.miottawa.org/Departments/FiscalServices/arpa-plan.htm