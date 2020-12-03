A letter from Rapid Growth’s new managing editor

Courtesy of Leandra Nisbet
“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” - Eleanor Roosevelt
This quote has always been one of my favorites. It not only inspires me but continues to remind me that the future is unwritten and full of unlimited potential.
Having served as a writer and project editor for Rapid Growth for three years now, I am incredibly excited and honored to be assuming the managing editor role. However, I would be remiss if I didn’t take a moment to acknowledge the amazing managing editors that I’ve had the privilege of working alongside — Anna Gustafson, who welcomed me to the publication with open arms, as well as Lauren Carlson, whose guidance and insights have helped me tremendously. Thank you, both!
I’m sure I’m not alone when I say that 2020 has unfolded much differently than initially expected. Despite that, there are many aspects of our lives, both large and small, that we can identify as worth celebrating. Throughout this year, I have had the opportunity to connect with numerous business owners and community members and hear their challenges. From a local restauranteur navigating the ongoing changes
to community organizations collaborating to assist with COVID-19 contact tracing
, everyone’s story is different, but everyone is adapting. As a resident of the city and a small business owner myself, it’s about more than the obstacles. It’s about what’s next.
As a journalist, I always seek to gather information about available resources, the individuals and organizations leading change, and insights into how others can be a part of the solution. I am incredibly passionate about hearing different points of view and elevating new voices.
As we wrap up 2020 and look to 2021, I am optimistic about what the new year has in store. I am eager to bring my perspective and knowledge of the region to this role. With our fearless publisher, Tommy Allen, and rockstar team of writers, editors, and photographers, I know we can continue to create engaging, solutions-focused content, showcasing the diverse facets of our community.
What are you looking forward to in 2021? Feel free to reach out to me and share topics you’re interested in hearing about. I am looking forward to connecting with you all and highlighting some of the amazing happenings in our region in the new year and beyond!
Best regards,
Leandra Nisbet
About Leandra Nisbet: Leandra Nisbet, Owner of Stingray Advisory Group LLC and Co-Owner of Brightwork Marine LLC, has over 15 years of experience in leadership, sales & marketing, and graphic design. She helps businesses grow and assists with: strategic planning, marketing concept development/implementation, risk management, and financial organization. She is actively involved in the community, sitting on several Boards and committees, and has been recognized as one of the 40 Under 40 Business Leaders in Grand Rapids.
Contact Leandra Nisbet by email at [email protected]!