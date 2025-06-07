Library social worker connects patrons with resources and a listening ear

The Ypsilanti District Library
(YDL) in partnership with Eastern Michigan University
(EMU) School of Social Work
recently hired its first full-time social worker, a milestone made possible through funding from the Washtenaw County Mental Health and Public Safety Preservation Millage
. With partnerships already in place with agencies like Washtenaw County Community Mental Health
and Michigan Medicine
, the addition of a full-time social worker at the library is a vital resource for community connection and support.
“As a library, our role is to be a connector, so having a social worker here only adds to that role,” says YDL director Lisa Hoenig. “We connect people with things they may not know a lot about. We help people learn — and now we’re connecting people with social services instead of topics or information.”
This new role builds on the work of EMU social work interns already serving at some of YDL’s branches and strengthens the library’s growing network of care.
“In social work, we have micro-practice working with individuals, mezzo-practice working with groups, and macro-practice for tackling policy,” says Margaret Ann Paauw, EMU social work assistant professor and licensed clinical social worker. “What’s really cool about library social work is how it blends all three of those practices.”
Paauw has seen growing interest among her students in the evolving field of library social work. By incorporating it into her curriculum, she highlights how the role varies widely depending on the needs of each community — and how it often requires creativity, adaptability, and broad knowledge. As more libraries explore offering this kind of support, Paauw says students are increasingly drawn to internships and careers that place them directly in library settings.
“Usually, when a library wants a social worker, the social worker comes in and figures out what the position is going to look like,” says Paauw. “It’s a really big process, and you really need to be a jack of all trades.”
Kat Layton, Ypsilanti District Library social worker
Paauw explains that when hiring for this new role, she wanted the social worker to have both a wealth of clinical and professional knowledge and a deep personal connection to the Ypsilanti community, so library patrons in need would feel comfortable seeking out the library social worker. A longtime Ypsilanti resident who deeply understands the community’s strengths and struggles, Kat Layton, YDL’s first and new full-time social worker, brings more than professional experience. They hope to build meaningful connections and launch programs that truly reflect the needs of the people YDL serves. Their overarching goal is to weave the library more tightly into Ypsilanti’s network of care and support.
“As social workers, we’re providing information — that’s what the library does,” says Layton. “We always try to think outside the box when we’re connecting folks with resources, and we try to build new relationships with community partners while looking for solutions.”
Layton envisions the library not only as a place of learning, but also a central hub for community care and connection. They have a number of ideas to implement at the library in order to better serve the Ypsi community, such as developing a peer navigator initiative to connect people with lived experience to those seeking support, establishing a community aid network with resources like a public fridge to address local food insecurity, or partnering with other organizations to provide a weekly shower truck visit to the library. Further down the road, Layton hopes that interest from library staff as well as available funding will expand the social work program to include additional staff.
“I’m a big dreamer,” says Layton. “When I was informed of the position — and eager to apply — I was already taking notes about what would be incredible to have at a library.”
The library is a natural hub for connection and trust-building.
What makes the library an especially powerful setting for social work is its openness and accessibility. Unlike many social service agencies that require appointments or referrals, the library welcomes everyone without prerequisites, which Layton hopes encourages more individuals to seek support informally and at their own pace.
“The library provides no barrier access to folks. You could have a need, and not be a library patron to take care of that need,” Layton says. “Anyone can come in and use library resources. You only need a library card if you’re going to check something out.”
Layton views the library as a natural hub for connection and trust-building, particularly for those who are hesitant to seek help elsewhere or unsure of where to find resources. They emphasize that the library social worker does not offer clinical services directly to library patrons, but rather bridges the gap between patrons and the local resources they need. This can take many different forms, from helping someone access housing support to simply listening to what is going on in their lives without judgment.
“We work with people and not necessarily for them,” says Layton. “We meet people where they’re at, and we’re never going to force anyone into a resource or service. But if they’re interested in something, we can find out where to send them.”
Lisa Hoenig
Hoenig has prioritized making the library a more supportive space not only for patrons, but also for the staff. Her excitement about bringing Layton onto the library team full-time reflects this dual commitment to care and capacity-building.
“The library has always been a place for folks to take refuge or get help, but staff haven’t necessarily been trained on how to approach some specific needs,” says Hoenig. “With a social worker here, we’re also trying to assist staff with secondary burnout and trauma.”
