Saving a landmark brings couple to Spring Lake

Robert Lopez and Patrick Roggenbau are restoring the Lilley Mansion Chase Lotero

The Lilley House was moved in July to a spot across from Tanglefoot park. Chase Lotero

Robert Lopez and Patrick Roggenbau stand in front of the Lilley Mansion.

Crowds turned out in July when the Lilley Mansion was moved.

Robert Lopez and photographer Chase Lotero stand in a suite in the Lilley Mansion that is being completed.

Robert Lopez and Patrick Roggenbau stand with their friend Spring Lake patron Kim Van Kampen.