Looking for real voices? These 10 Grand Rapids podcasts deliver big

Listeners have roughly three and a half million podcasts to choose from. Trying to find something you like — not
hosted by a celebrity — is a daunting task. But don’t give up hope. Don’t settle for some corporate, cult of celebrity-style drivel. If you’re looking for a new podcast, why not start right here in Grand Rapids, Michigan?
I’m an author with two novels (Switchers
and Sleepwalker Angel
) and I’ve been hosting A Podcast for Creative People
since 2020. As a storyteller and an audio producer, I’m constantly on the lookout for high-quality, original podcasts.
As a matter of fact, I found my book cover designer through the local
podcast A Talk in the Attic
. Podcast host, artist, and entrepreneur Kirk Ross makes music, has satirical political takes, interviews local artists and small business owners, and shares his hilarious original animations. I highly recommend enjoying the visual experience on YouTube
, but you can listen on Apple
, Spotify
, or just about anywhere else you can listen to podcasts.
I’d like to share with you a diverse list of local podcasts. I was able to chat with half of the hosts on this list, and I’ll start with those. But I highly recommend you also familiarize yourself with the other five equally impressive shows.
1. What I Know Now
The Delta Project is a nonprofit organization in Grand Rapids that provides programming, support, and mentorship to boys and young men of color caught in a cycle of incarceration. Their podcast, What I Know Now
, amplifies the voices of system-impacted youth and individuals from diverse backgrounds, offering raw, unfiltered stories that challenge stereotypes and inspire change. Check them out on Facebook
, Instagram
, and YouTube
.
Rapid Growth:
What inspired you to start your podcast, and how did you develop the concept?
Delta Project:
We wanted to provide a platform for those often unheard, particularly young individuals affected by the justice system. The concept evolved from our mission to change the narrative around marginalized communities, focusing on their resilience, growth, and the lessons they've learned. We had been sitting on the concept of What I Know Now
as an answer to the original question that started The Delta Project: "How do I become something I don't see?"
RG:
How do you engage with listeners?
DP:
We engage listeners through social media platforms, community events, and direct outreach. We share the episodes on our website in our “Media Room” (www.thedeltaproject.co/media-room
), where people can also sign up for our monthly newsletter.
RG:
How do you reach new listeners?
DP:
We utilize social media marketing, collaborations with like-minded organizations, and word-of-mouth to expand our reach. Additionally, we participate in community events to connect with potential listeners directly. We collaborate with our guests on their social platforms, create cutdowns, and blast out our content on any relevant digital platform.
RG:
What episodes would you point prospective listeners to?
DP:
I'd say start with our most recent and go back – we have only improved over time! But here are some interviews we love: Eric Freeman (E23)
, Ayda (E21)
, Cayden Brown (E11)
, Iyanna Wright (E8)
, and Bilal (E4)
.
2. The GOATs Podcast
In 2018, Alfield Reeves
started a collective called The GOATs with two other multihyphenated creatives, Sophie Rodriguez
and George Ward. The collective believes that God is the GOAT (the Greatest of All Time) and that we all have greatness within us because he created us in his image. The podcast was born out of that collective.
Rapid Growth:
Tell us a little about your podcast and how it started.
The GOATs Podcast:
It’s a mostly conversational podcast, highlighting local creatives. It ventures into all things art and creativity, centering mostly on the city of Grand Rapids and surrounding areas. We originally connected over our love for photography. The concept behind the podcast was to not only have insightful, educational, and powerful conversations surrounding the arts and creativity, but to have them with local creatives and artists.
RG:
What podcast trends do you try to avoid?
TGP:
The main trend we try to avoid is negativity and clout chasing. We're not trying to become the most popular podcast, but the most authentic one. For us, the most important thing is to be authentic to who we are and never waver from that.
RG:
What episodes would you recommend to new listeners?
TGP:
Our first episode gives insight into the collective and the origin story of the podcast. We would also recommend the In-House Series Episodes (S2, E6 and 7; S3, E7; and S4, E1), our episode on Mental Health and the Arts
with Medra Stoner, and our conversation with Grand Rapids Art Museum Executive Director Cindy Foley.
RG: How can people engage with you outside the podcast?
TGP: Either out and about in Grand Rapids or on our social media. Connect us on Instagram
or on Facebook
, and find all the episodes on Apple
, Spotify
, or Amazon
.
3. Revealing Men Podcast
Hosted by the director of the Men's Resource Center of West Michigan, Revealing Men Podcast
presents conversations that pull back the curtain to reveal the inner lives of men. Through authentic conversations, host Randy Flood and his guests provide engaging insights into men’s inner lives while promoting and encouraging the Men’s Resource Center’s specialized coaching and counseling services.
Rapid Growth:
Obviously, this is a male-centric podcast, but who else is it for?
Revealing Men Podcast:
Yes, it’s for men. But also for people who love men, people who are curious about men, people who don’t understand men, and for people who might be hurt by men and foment resentments. I hope listeners can develop more compassion for men, more understanding, and a willingness to engage men on where they are, and where they can be if they evolve and change.
RG:
Are all the guests men?
RMP:
No, we have female guests who can illuminate the complexities of relationships and their experiences with men in their lives.
RG:
What don’t you talk about on your podcast?
RMP:
I try to avoid politics except for social justice issues impacting gender relations.
RG:
Which episodes would you recommend to prospective listeners?
RMP:
Any of the conversations I’ve had with former clients.
Listen on Apple
, Spotify
, Google Podcasts
, or Stitcher
.
4. The Twilight Traveler
The Twilight Traveler
uncovers the hidden and often unsettling histories behind popular tourist destinations. Each episode opens with a fictionalized story inspired by a location's real events, followed by information on how to ethically visit that location. I spoke with local author and host Kimberly Straub about her unique podcast.
RG:
What made you want to start a dark tourism podcast?
Twilight Traveler:
I've always been fascinated with dark tourism, but struggled to find podcasts solely dedicated to that topic. There are plenty of true crime and dark history shows that touch on these themes, but I wanted something focused on the travel aspect. So, I figured, why not just start my own?
RG:
Besides true crime enthusiasts and history buffs, who is this show for and what do you want them to take from it?
TT:
I think anyone can find value in the show, as it sheds light on tragedies that are often unknown or forgotten. My hope is that these stories encourage listeners to become more mindful travelers – to research the history behind the places they visit and support organizations that work to preserve and honor that past.
RG:
How do you choose the locations you discuss?
TT:
Most of my episodes are inspired by places I've personally had the pleasure of visiting. The rest is a combination of thoughtful research, community conversation, or a friend coming back from their vacation and saying, "Yo, did you know what happened once in [insert city here]!?"
RG:
What advice would you give people considering starting their podcast?
TT:
Invest in decent equipment. You don't need to spend a fortune, but sound quality really matters. No matter how compelling your topic is, people will not listen if the audio is poor. Take the time to learn the basics of a good production so your content can attract the attention it deserves.
RG:
Do you have an episode you point new listeners to?
TT:
Not really. I’d say choose an episode that covers a location you've visited or plan to visit. It's a great way to gain a deeper, more thoughtful understanding of the dark history behind a place you might already have a personal connection to.
Check out this dark, fun podcast on Apple
, Spotify
, or any of your other favorite podcast platforms.
5. Bad Idea Social Club
Hosted by Aaron McCall
and co-hosted by Joe Matteson
and Amber Grey
, Bad Idea Social Club
is an independent, interview-style podcast of stories, insights, and foolery about life and creativity. No judgment. No filters. And yeah, it's a little bit about the craft, but really, it’s the stories and experiences that shape us as people and as creatives—for better or worse. Here’s what Aaron had to say about his podcast.
RG:
In a world full of podcasts, what made you want to start your own?
Bad Idea Social Club:
I was happy spending my creative energy on art and design, but after years of having these raw, honest conversations with other creatives – about burnout, doubt, identity, joy – I started thinking, maybe I wasn’t the only one who could get something out of this. I launched the first season solo, with zero experience and a lot of nerves, but it landed. Joe Matteson joined the podcast in Season Two, Amber Gray in Season Four, and we're just about to launch our sixth season on Sept. 9.
RG:
I saw that you put out applications to be a guest on your show. With that way of going about it, how do you narrow down who you’re going to have on?
BISC:
When we’re picking guests, we try to zoom out and look at the season as a whole. We want a mix of creative mediums, life experiences, energies, and stories. But choosing is brutal. We’ve had a lot of incredible people reach out, and I genuinely wish we could bring everyone on—but that might actually kill me. If someone isn’t chosen for a season, it doesn’t mean they’ve fallen off our radar—it just means the timing is off.
RG:
Besides your own, what are your favorite podcasts?
BISC: Heart Starts Pounding, True Crime Garage,
and You Made it Weird
are my go-tos.
RG:
What episodes of Bad Idea Social Club
do you recommend to new listeners?
BISC:
If you want a deep one, listen to Alyssa Pacheco: Mirror Mirror
. If you want an inspiring one, listen to James Victor: The Weight of the Chorus
. If you want something heavy, listen to Mark Condupa: An Empty Chair
, or Luciana Van Dort: Until it Hurts
. If you want something raw but with levity, listen to Rae Lang: Outsider
. If you want a good cry, Marcel Fable Price: The Poet and the Price
. All these episodes (and more) are on Apple
, Spotify
, or just about anywhere else you go for podcasts.
6. This Better Be Good
Grand Rapids comedian Mike Logan started This Better Be Good
in 2018. Since then, Mike has produced 137 episodes (and counting). In each episode, Mike and a friend talk about a new movie before seeing it – going over what they’ve heard, what people are saying about it, and what their expectations are – then review it after watching it. Mike Logan uses his film degree, as well as his experience as a producer and entertainer, to give funny and insightful opinions about the films he and his rotating co-hosts watch. It’s equal parts humorous and insightful. Forget Rotten Tomatoes – the next time you’re thinking about heading to the theater, listen to the latest episode of This Better Be Good
on Apple
, Spotify
, or other sources.
7. Not Great…Grand! (Action-Based Community Conversations)
Not Great…Grand!
is hosted by Susan Clark, a University of Michigan alum living in the Grand Rapids area. Susan’s conversations with folks like Scoob the Artist (winner of the ArtPrize ’24 Jury Award), Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom, Arick Davis (owner of Last Mile Café and recently elected GRPS Trustee), and Joel Van Kuiken (The Delta Project) focus on community. Sometimes that means being active in the community at large, or creating smaller sub-communities. Join the Not Great…Grand!
community on Apple
, the Podbean App
, Podchaser
, or Boomplay
.
8. 100 Shades of Diverse Abilities
100 Shades of Diverse Abilities
is a Facebook-based podcast hosted by Dr. Kimberly Barrington. Barrington is the CEO and founder of 100 Shades of Diverse Abilities LC3, a company that improves the quality of life for persons with diverse abilities legislatively and economically, through community partnerships and education. Barrington explores the experiences and insights of individuals with diverse abilities, focusing on promoting awareness, understanding, and advocacy for people with disabilities. Barrington speaks with an array of guests, sharing their stories and discussing topics that pertain to disability, inclusion, and representation. Head over to the 100 Shades of Diverse Abilities Facebook page
for some fantastic conversations.
9. The Established Home
Jean Stoffer is an interior designer in Grand Rapids, and she shares her expertise on her YouTube channel, The Established Home
. On this channel, Jean takes on some of her most ambitious projects to date around her hometown. She shares the inspiration behind her stunning designs, as well as the important role family plays in her life and business.
Jean offers a variety of content, including design tips, home renovation projects, and insights into her design process, often showcasing her own projects and providing viewers with a behind-the-scenes look at her work and the challenges she faces in the design industry. The Established Home
can be helpful for anyone looking to enhance their home decor or anyone simply interested in the field of interior design. Find your new style guru on The Established Home on YouTube.
10. Eavesdrop with Meena
Eavesdrop with Meena
is hosted by Meena Ariagno, principal of Meena Ariagno Consulting LLC, a creative consultancy in Grand Rapids. Her approach to podcasting
reflects her diverse background. Her conversations with her guests aim to foster the restoration of civil discourse on complex topics in a world divided along cultural, political, and spiritual lines. The Saugatuck resident launched the second season
of her podcast in the spring on the iHeartMedia platform. Learn more about the podcast, Meena, and her other endeavors on her website
, and eavesdrop on Meena’s conversations on Spotify
or iHeart Podcasts
.
I think there’s something in this bunch for everyone. Hopefully, you’ll find at least one or two that speak to you on a personal level.
And if you’re thinking of starting your own podcast, do what I did: talk to the folks at Hey Guys Media Group
. They helped me get off the ground with some amazing technical advice that would’ve taken me months to figure out on my own. This isn’t a paid endorsement – they’re just a great local resource for newbies to the podcasting game. They host their own podcasts, like the wildly popular Gig Economy Podcast
(the #1 gig work podcast in the U.S.), and they offer services from consulting to full-blown editing and production.
So now you know about 13 local podcasts. Next time you’re in the car, going for a walk, or just bored out of your mind, you know what to do.