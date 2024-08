West Michigan resident Meena Ariagno brings global perspectives to podcasting

Our newest podcast, “Music & Resonance,” features folk singer Carrie Newcomer, following the Midwestern musician from Michigan to Indiana, to India, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. A singer-songwriter with over 20 albums, The Boston Globe called her a “prairie mystic.”

Mike Goorhouse, former president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Holland/ Zeeland Area, joins me in a conversation on philanthropy and capitalism. We discuss growing wealth distribution disparities and the role of institutional and personal philanthropy to adjudicate imbalances.

On the corporate side, Joe Matthews, vice president of DEI at Gentex, discusses talent, economic advancement, community building, and inclusion in a fiercely competitive global talent labor marketplace. We’ll take this special podcast live in collaboration with a leading-edge organization later in the year.

Misla Barco is a retired educator from California, whose journey from Guatemala to teaching found a home at East Palo Alto Academy, a Stanford-affiliated charter school for Spanish-speaking students.

Lance Werner is executive director of Kent District Library, which just received the prestigious Institute of Museum and Library Services National Medal for Museum and Library Service at the White House in July.

Rebekah Bakker, a South Korean adoptee born in Incheon, South Korea, who grew up in Holland, explores trans-racial identity, heritage, history, and belonging.

Amanda Barbour, founder of the Children’s Healing Center, is a cancer survivor who launched the first recreational facility of its kind in the nation for immunocompromised children and their families in Grand Rapids, as well as a second location in Ypsilanti, which opened this summer.

Iris Kokalari, an Italian-Albanian international student at Grand Valley State University who grew up in Florence, Italy, offers an impressive look into American life through European eyes. Iris is a senior and a fellow at the Cook Leadership Academy’s Haustein Center for Presidential Studies at GVSU.

Jon Covington from Muskegon/Grand Rapids, whose stirring documentary “Black Man” features everyday black men in Muskegon County, a project that began at the Muskegon Art Museum.

JohnPaul Morris, an award-winning indie filmmaker and owner of Practical, a Traverse City-based production company whose film, “Quick Sand,” made its directorial debut at Michael Moore’s Traverse City Film Festival. It moved on to the Austin Film Festival and won multiple awards at the Grand Rapids Festival, Eau Claire International, and the Soo Film Festival.

Jennifer Johnson, a Lakeshore creative, is working on a documentary, “Our Guys,” about a group of mothers on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, who started the South Shore Mothers Group, the first-of-its-kind support group in the country for families with Down syndrome children.