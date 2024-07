MiLEAP fund provides essential equipment, upgrades for child care facilities

Brian Wells King's Kid Christian Daycare in Detroit received a $150,000 grant from a statewide initiative to improve child care centers.

Brian Wells The grant was used to purchase new equipment such as tables, chairs and cribs; to complete several renovation projects and to install a new playground.

Brian Wells Matt Jones, who owns King's Kid Christian Daycare in Detroit, walks through the day care center ahead of its opening Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

