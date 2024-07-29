MiLEAP fund provides essential equipment, upgrades for child care facilities

This series, Block by Block, is supported by FHLBank Indianapolis, IFF, and CEDAM, and follows emerging and diverse developers building affordable housing in Michigan.
Although it seems absolutely necessary, quality child care isn’t always available, accessible, or affordable. The Michigan Department of Lifelong Learning, Achievement, and Potential (MiLEAP) believes quality, safe, affordable child care is essential for communities. Their latest effort, the Caring for MI Future: Facilities Improvement Fund
, provided $59 million to new and expanding home-based and center-based facilities across the state. The money has allowed centers to undertake renovation projects, make upgrades, install furnaces, windows, playscapes, and more.
On behalf of the state of Michigan, IFF is administering the program, and has worked closely with the child care centers each step along the process. Thomas Marcetti is the communications manager for outreach with IFF, and works with those applying for the grant, helping keep them educated and up to date, and providing guidance.
“The Facilities Improvement Fund specifically is an initiative to create more quality and affordable child care spaces by repairing, renovating and improving facilities and learning environments,” Marcetti says.
These improvements include indoor air quality, temperature ventilation, lighting, furniture and fixtures, outdoor play areas, and more. Although some might view these as aesthetic, Marcetti says these are factors that can directly impact the development, learning, and wellbeing of children.
Brian WellsKing's Kid Christian Daycare in Detroit received a $150,000 grant from a statewide initiative to improve child care centers.
Marcetti says the need for affordable and accessible child care is not only crucial for children, but also has a trickle-down effect.
“It also tends to mean the difference between a family being able to take part in the workforce, just having access to child care so that they can actually go to work or school,” he says. “In turn, that benefits not only their own family, but also the community because they’re able to contribute to local economies.”
The fund is part of a larger $100 million investment, the Caring for MI Future, which aims to expand 1,000 childcare programs by the end of 2024. It was launched in November 2022, and met with an overwhelming demand of interest.
Marcetti says in more than half of Michigan, there are typically three or more children competing for every available child care spot. Many families have simply stopped looking, due to factors like budgets, commute times, hours of work, etc. Through this fund, there have been 10,000 new child care seats created across the state.
While creating new spots at new centers is important, it’s also vital to lift up existing centers who might be struggling. The mission of the fund is to also increase long-term stability for child care centers.
“In working with and getting to know these providers through the grant process, we found that there were a lot of providers who were counting the months, and trying to figure out if they could stay open and how much longer they could stay open,” Marcetti says.
The application window closed in June 2023, about a year ahead of schedule. So far, Marcetti says more than 1,100 programs and 3,500 projects were awarded funding through the grant.
“We have a backlog of about 1,400 additional child care programs that would apply if the grant reopens,” he says, “which is an incredible demonstration of the need for funding like this throughout the state.”
Home-based providers could apply for up to $50,000 and center-based providers could apply for up to $150,000 and is offered on a case-by-case basis. Final fund distributions and projects are to be wrapped up by the end of this month.
To make this big impact possible, there were many partnering organizations working behind the scenes in collaboration. Some partners include many Great Start to Quality Resource Centers, United Way, and the Child Care Network.
Marcetti says help from staff at Child Care Network was instrumental in helping the applicants understand the intricacies of the complicated grant process.
Brian WellsThe grant was used to purchase new equipment such as tables, chairs and cribs; to complete several renovation projects and to install a new playground.
Child Care Network is a non-profit organization, dating back to 1971. They serve families, providers and businesses throughout Southeastern Michigan, to help find and pay for quality child care. Carey Wilson is the community programs assistant director at Child Care Network, and works with staff to provide business services, resources and support. For the Facilities Improvement Fund, the organization provided direct support to applicants, and technical assistance.
“One thing that child care providers really lack is the resource of time, because our providers are sometimes providing care from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” Wilson says. “For them to navigate the grant process, it can be a bit challenging. For some child care providers, I met with them in-person or went to their home to help them cut through some of the red tape.”
Wilson worked with child care centers who were able to open for the first time, because of the money given to purchase sustainable materials that will last. She says some of the home providers were brought to tears because they never pictured this kind of support possible.
It’s a level of support that Annette Sobocinski, the executive director of Child Care Network, hopes can happen year after year.
“This additional ongoing regular support for these types of programs and facilities improvement is critical to expanding the availability of child care for families. It would be awesome if there was a way we could continue the program long term,” she says.
For Matthew Jones, one of the owners of King’s Kid Christian Daycare on the Eastside of Detroit, the support is everything. Jones is the lead pastor of the Fountain of Truth Christian Center, connected to the new day care building.
Brian WellsMatt Jones, who owns King's Kid Christian Daycare in Detroit, walks through the day care center ahead of its opening Wednesday, July 17, 2024.
Jones says the neighborhood is in need of a quality daycare service.
“We wanted to provide a quality center, and IFF was very helpful in allowing us to produce that,” Jones says. “You see a lot of broken homes in the world today, and we wanted to provide a place of comfort, peace, and love. We want to give the young kids an opportunity to be exposed to a different atmosphere than they may experience at home.”
Jones says the brand-new Christian day care center is now in a much better shape than it would have been without their $150,000 grant. He says it’s hard to fully explain just how much this support can help shape their community.
“We were able to use those funds to really update what we offer as far as the atmosphere and the offerings of daycare we provide,” he says. “We were able to put in a new playground, redo landscaping, put in privacy fencing, get brand new furniture, a washer and dryer, and do some renovations to the building itself. It was really powerful.”
Brian WellsKing's Kid Christian Daycare in Detroit received a $150,000 grant from a statewide initiative to improve child care centers.
He’s also grateful to IFF and their partners for the constant assistance, guidance and expertise when it came to the difficult grant application process itself. From Zoom conversations to helpful communication, Jones felt their help was a breath of fresh air.
“A lot of the time, when you run into things like this, there can be a lot of roadblocks,” he says. “I really feel like they wanted to get the resources to the right places. They did not make it difficult, and would work with you to help find a resolution and it was really encouraging.”
The center is in the process of opening up officially this month, and is accepting child care spots for those six weeks old to five years old. The educational curriculum will include sign language, indoor and outdoor activities, naps, snacks, and more throughout the typical day.
What I think would be a really important lasting effect from this initiative is perhaps a setting of standards or inspiring providers and communities to cultivate these quality learning environments, and to really embrace the kind of facility-centric design that will make safe and accessible learning environments for these children and families. It is so important for laying the foundation for early childhood experiences which lead to success and happiness in the future.
Marcetti hopes the data collected through the program can help attract more partners and possible legislation — to showcase the real impact funding like this can provide in communities.