Muskegon adventure park showcases accessible recreation

Jeff VanDyke tries out the adaptive rock climbing wall at Muskegon Luge and Adventure Sports Park.

Jeff VanDyke tries out the adaptive rock climbing wall at Muskegon Luge and Adventure Sports Park.

Muskegon Luge and Adventure Sports Park has a all-terrain track chair that can be used to explore the park's trails. Muskegon Luge

Muskegon Luge and Adventure Sports Park offers adaptive UTV for guests who use wheelchairs to explore the park. Muskegon Luge

Muskegon Luge and Adventure Sports Park has an adaptive zip line. Muskegon Luge

Muskegon Luge and Adventure Sports Park offers adaptive UTV for guests who use wheelchairs to explore the park.

Jeff VanDyke tries out the adaptive rock climbing wall at Muskegon Luge and Adventure Sports Park.

Luge: Allows individuals without lower body mobility to steer a sled using reins.

Allows individuals without lower body mobility to steer a sled using reins. Zip line: Utilizes an "easy seat" for support.

Utilizes an "easy seat" for support. Ice sled: Enables skating with spiked sticks for movement.

Enables skating with spiked sticks for movement. Cross country skiing: Uses sit skis for upper body propulsion.

Muskegon Luge and Adventure Sports Park has a all-terrain track chair that can be used to explore the park's trails.

Jeff VanDyke tries out the adaptive rock climbing wall at Muskegon Luge and Adventure Sports Park.