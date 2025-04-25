Protecting patient rights: How community mental health goes above and beyond

A October 2024 MI Mental Health
series story explored the importance of patient rights for individuals receiving mental health care in Michigan, raising critical awareness of the protections guaranteed by the state’s Mental Health Code and how local agencies help patients navigate their rights. As a follow-up, MI Mental Health spoke with Wil Morris, chief executive officer of Sanilac County Community Mental Health
(CMH), to go deeper into what that work looks like on the ground.
Like other community mental health agencies, Sanilac County CMH trains staff to uphold patient rights and works to create a culture of dignity and respect that is key to making those rights a reality.
Wil Morris
Q: How does Sanilac County CMH ensure that patient rights are protected and upheld throughout the care process?
Morris: There are several ways we approach this. First, when someone begins services, we provide a rights handbook and go over it with them at a level that meets their needs. We revisit it each year during their annual reassessment and throughout treatment when necessary. All staff — whether directly employed or contracted — receive rights training within 30 days of hire, mostly face-to-face, and a yearly refresher is mandatory.
We also hold quarterly meetings with residential providers to review individual rights and discuss trends or issues. Our rights officer reports monthly to our board and participates in our quality improvement committee. If she notices patterns — like recurring late medication doses — we adjust training or send nurses to homes to address those specific concerns. It’s really about creating a culture of dignity and respect.
Q: What kind of training or support do staff receive to help them understand and advocate for patient rights?
Morris: The initial training runs about four hours and covers categories like abuse, neglect, and dignity. Our rights officers conduct the sessions and remain available to staff for questions or concerns. For instance, a new employee recently called to clarify a situation before it became an issue — that open communication is key.
I also lead a section during new employee orientation that covers mandatory reporting responsibilities, not just for abuse and neglect but also for rights violations. Staff are encouraged to speak up if they witness anything concerning, even if it involves a coworker.
Q: Can you share an example of a time when a staff member went above and beyond to support a patient’s rights or well-being?
Morris: That happens pretty regularly. For example, if someone mentions they didn’t receive their medication, staff will often file the rights complaint form on the patient’s behalf — even if the patient is uncomfortable doing it themselves. In one case, a client told staff they’d been treated rudely, and the staff helped them file a complaint about that interaction.
Another time, a residential employee asked if two staff without CPR training could work the same shift. That would be a violation, so we stepped in to help resolve the staffing issue before it became a rights concern. Our rights department also closes 98% of investigations within 30 days — well ahead of the state’s 90-day timeline — because timely resolution matters to everyone involved.
The Sanilac County CMH rights office operates independently, which gives them the autonomy to conduct unbiased investigations.
Q: How do you ensure that patients and their families are aware of their rights when they begin care?
Morris: At intake, one of the very first things we cover — right after consent for treatment — is patient rights. We provide a detailed handbook outlining rights like freedom from abuse and the right to be treated with dignity and respect. This information is displayed throughout our agency and soon will be accessible via QR code to make it even more user-friendly. We recognize that people often come in focused on immediate needs, but we want them to carry that awareness of their rights throughout their care journey.
Q: What changes or improvements have recently been made to strengthen how patient rights are addressed?
Morris: I believe in staying connected. I still walk the halls and chat with individuals receiving services, not just as an administrator but as a therapist by background. Sometimes people will come to me directly with concerns, like issues with a transportation provider, and I help connect them with our rights department.
Importantly, our rights office operates independently — even though they technically report to me — which gives them the autonomy to conduct unbiased investigations. I also encourage my officers to stay engaged with staff and clients, modeling the respectful behavior we expect across the agency.
Brianna Nargiso, a graduate of Howard University and Mercer University, specializes in media, journalism, and public health. Her work has appeared in The Root, 101 Magazine, and Howard University News Service, covering profiles, politics, and breaking news. A Hearst journalism award nominee and active member of the National Association for Black Journalists, she has also worked with Teach for America and the Peace Corps. Now a doctoral candidate at American University, Brianna is dedicated to advancing social justice, public health and education on a global scale.
Sanilac County CMH photos by Leslie Cieplechowicz.
Rights form photo by John Grap.
Last photo by Shvets Production via Pexels.com
The MI Mental Health series highlights the opportunities that Michigan's children, teens, and adults of all ages have to find the mental health help they need, when and where they need it. It is made possible with funding from the Community Mental Health Association of Michigan, Center for Health and Research Transformation, LifeWays, Michigan Health and Hospital Association, Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority, OnPoint, Sanilac County Community Mental Health, Summit Pointe, and Washtenaw County Community Mental Health and Public Safety Preservation Millage.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.