Foundation matching donations to Restoring Hope fund for COVID-19 relief

The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation has launched an initial $150,000 challenge match to raise money for the Community Relief & Recovery Fund.
This new fund begins the second phase of the foundation’s response to COVID-19 and marks the transition from the initial emergency human needs response to focus on the current and longer-term impact that the pandemic will have on individuals, families, and nonprofit partners within Northern Ottawa County.
“This fund will enable the foundation, fund holders, and donors to pool resources to collectively support relief and recovery of nonprofits who have been adversely affected by COVID-19,” says Chris Riker, Vice President of Advancement and Donor Services at the GHACF. “The fund is non-endowed to ensure resources will be used to respond to the evolving crisis and long-term plans for recovery.”
Grants will be awarded to support core operations in an effort to allow the organization to fully support Northwest Ottawa County communities.
Most impacted
Priority will be granted to organizations serving individuals, families, and/or communities most impacted by COVID-19. Areas of focus include accessible nutrition, access to arts and culture, education, frontline fatigue, physical and mental health, safe housing, and vulnerable communities such as seniors and youth.
“The entire community is invited to support the Restoring Hope Challenge Match,” says Riker. “Every gift makes an impact, and because the foundation is matching all donations — $50 becomes $100, $100 becomes $200, and so on.”
Donations can be made online to the Community Relief & Recovery Fund on the foundation’s donation page
. Checks can also be sent — put CR&R Fund in the memo line — to the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation at One South Harbor Drive, Grand Haven, MI 49417.
June 19 goal
The goal is to fully realize this match by June 19.
Since mid-March, hundreds of individuals, families, companies, and organizations have generously contributed more than $900,000 to the Emergency Human Needs Fund. Those pooled contributions were in turn expeditiously and strategically awarded in the form of 110 grants to local nonprofit organizations that were focused on keeping people fed, housed, and healthy during this time of increased need.
“We’re extremely grateful for the generosity this community has continued to demonstrate and ask that they don’t stop now,” Riker says.
