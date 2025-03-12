Rising demand for project managers spurs competition to train future leaders

When Travis Pursel thinks about project management, he doesn’t just see spreadsheets and timelines, he sees a life skill.
"Project management is utilized in everyday life," says Pursel, vice president of academic outreach for the West Michigan Project Management Institute
(WMPMI). "Whether you're organizing an event, launching a business, or leading a team, having a structured approach to planning and execution is critical."
That belief is at the heart of THEProject
, an annual collegiate competition hosted by WMPMI. Now in its 13th year, the competition challenges students to develop and present real-world project management plans, equipping them with the skills needed in an industry that is rapidly growing
By 2030, the global economy will need 25 million new project managers, according to the Project Management Institute.
WMPMI leaders see THEProject as a key initiative to help meet that demand.
For students, THEProject is more than a contest. It’s a crash course in problem-solving, teamwork, and risk management.
The 2025 competition, to be held on April 14, requires student teams to develop a full-scale project plan while applying Project Management Institute principles. Teams will be responsible for:
- Creating a project charter and scope document, including the schedule, budget, location, and logistics.
- Developing a risk mitigation strategy, addressing potential issues such as public safety concerns.
- Stakeholder and Communication plans
"We want students to think beyond just organizing a project," says Pursel. "They need to anticipate challenges, plan for contingencies, and develop solutions, all essential skills in project management."
Students will submit their work in three phases, receiving feedback from WMPMI mentors, PMO Panel made up of industry professionals before presenting their final presentations to a panel of judges.
Teams from Ferris State University, Central Michigan University, Davenport University, and Western Michigan University will make up the field.
This year, the competition is moving to a new venue: the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce.
"We want to make event day more than just a presentation day," says Pursel. "By bringing in community members and business leaders, we’re giving students more opportunities to network and connect with professionals."
Networking and connections
The partnership between WMPMI and the chamber is designed to strengthen industry connections for both students and working professionals.
"One of the things we hear from our members is that they want to connect with industry leaders," says Mary A. Hladio, PMI Western Michigan Chapter’s vice president of professional development. "Networking, job opportunities, and collaborations are key to growing in this field. Partnering with the chamber helps us bridge that gap between education and real-world application."
The event will be a full-day experience, including morning presentations, breakout sessions, and an evening awards dinner.
The keynote speaker will be Kelly Talsma, the originator of THEProject. Special guest will be Lee Lambert, a PMI Fellow and one of the authors of the Project Management Professional Exam and Certification, considered to be the gold-standard credential in the project management community.
For many participants, THEProject is a launchpad into professional careers. Some universities even offer class credit or require participation as part of a capstone course.
Even for students who don’t major in project management, the competition provides valuable training in organization, leadership, and communication, skills that are transferable across industries.
"Some of our past participants have gone on to work in engineering, health care, technology, and nonprofit leadership," says Pursel. "What they learn here helps them no matter where they land."
The competition also comes with cash prizes for the top-performing teams.
The event is open to WMPMI members, Chamber of Commerce members, and the public, with registration available on WMPMI’s website.
"Anyone who wants to register is welcome," says Hladio. "We’re always excited to see new faces and fresh ideas."
For more information on THEProject 2025 and registration updates, visit WMPMI's website
