What to do in September? 9 fun ways to explore the Lakeshore

The Grand River Park's sensory trail features a walk-through station. (Photo by Mike Lozon) Mike Lozon

The Nancy Anne is a 2017 Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 419 sailboat, and is available for morning, afternoon, and evening sails. (Photo by Jim Norman) Jim Norman

For 30 years, the Critter Barn has offered immersive, hands-on experiences with animals. Courtesy

The Pigeon River Quilt Trail features beautiful quilt patterns adorning barns and outbuildings, family homesteads, and public spaces. Courtesy

The Holland Bowl Mill turns out an average of 800 to 1,000 wooden bowls per week. Courtesy

From the top of Mount Pisgah, you can look out over Lake Macatawa and Lake Michigan. (Photo by Mike Lozon) Mike Lozon

The Pigeon River Quilt Trail features beautiful quilt patterns adorning barns and outbuildings, family homesteads, and public spaces.

The Nancy Anne is a 2017 Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 419 sailboat, and is available for morning, afternoon, and evening sails. (Photo by Jim Norman)

From the top of Mount Pisgah, you can look out over Lake Macatawa and Lake Michigan. (Photo by Mike Lozon)

For 30 years, the Critter Barn has offered immersive, hands-on experiences with animals.

The Holland Bowl Mill turns out an average of 800 to 1,000 wooden bowls per week.

The Grand River Park's sensory trail features a walk-through station. (Photo by Mike Lozon)