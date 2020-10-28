Festive and safe: A socially distanced Halloween solution

Carol Myers shows off the socially distanced, but festive Halloween tube at her 12th Street Holland home. Andrea Goodell
Carol Myers hopes to spread the Halloween spirit while preventing the spread of COVID-19.
The tube will allow the Meyers to hand out candy while socially distancing
at their 12th Street home in Holland.
After one of her daughters-in-law recently sent her a photo of a Halloween tube, Myers turned to the Internet to investigate.
Soon, Myers was searching to find directions and discovered several options. She chose the easiest. Starting with two mailing tubes, she spray-painted the cardboard. She taped the two tubes together and decorated with black tape and outdoor Halloween lights. The device is propped up on two tripods and will allow Myers' husband, David, to drop candy directly in trick-or-treaters' bags.
"It would work without lights, but I think the lights make it lots more fun," Carol Myers says.