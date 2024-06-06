The Rapid to host open house for transit master plan

The Rapid will hold a second phase of community engagement for its Transit Master Plan during an open house on Tuesday, June 11, from 4-7 p.m.
The event will be at Rapid Central Station, 250 Cesar E. Chavez Ave. SW, in downtown Grand Rapids.
Attendees will have the opportunity to review the initial master plan recommendations to see if they align with their needs and to provide feedback.
"Our community's insights have shaped the initial recommendations significantly. This open house is an opportunity for us to refine these plans further, ensuring we are
on the right track,” says Nick Monoyios, planning director for The Rapid.
Confirming future goals
In fall 2023, The Rapid conducted the first round of engagement, which included a survey and an open house to gather feedback on its 20-year vision for the community-led transit system. The survey garnered over 1,000 responses. While the fall open house sought to identify goals, the upcoming open house aims to prioritize those goals and confirm that The Rapid has accurately identified the community's needs.
“We are excited about the future of transit in our growing region,” says Deb Prato, CEO of The Rapid. “This phase of the Transit Master Plan is to confirm that we have truly listened to our residents and aligned our recommendations with their vision. Our next step is to collaborate with the community and stakeholders to secure the funding needed to make these projects a reality.”
Attendees will also have the chance to purchase meals from Two Bones BBQ truck, with a select number of free meals awarded to those who actively participate in the engagement process.
For those unable to attend, a smaller open house will be held Thursday, June 13, from 7-10 a.m. inside Rapid Central Station on the second floor.
The findings and new survey are also available online by visiting www.transitthriving.org
.
